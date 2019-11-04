Zemax Names S. Subbiah as Chief Executive Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemax, the global leader in optical product design software, announced today that S. Subbiah has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mark Nicholson is stepping down to begin retirement.

"As demonstrated in his previous role as Chief Product Officer, Subbiah excels at developing products into industry-leading solutions," said outgoing CEO Mark Nicholson. "I am confident that Subbiah's leadership as Chief Executive Officer will expand our horizons and advance our corporate mission to deliver exceptional value for our customers through excellence and innovation."

Dr. S. Subbiah joined Zemax in April 2019. As Chief Product Officer, he was instrumental in advancing the flagship product, OpticStudio®, while expanding the product portfolio to introduce new products, such as OpticsViewer®. In his short time in this role, he met with and listened to the needs of Zemax customers, improved the product development process, and has been active in increasing awareness and market share for the company.

"I could not be more grateful to Mark Nicholson and the Board for putting their trust in me to lead the next chapter for Zemax," said Subbiah. "I feel privileged to further the company's mission of producing the highest-quality optical solutions in the industry. Mark has been a tremendous leader, and I look forward to building upon his success."

Subbiah has 29+ years' experience in engineering software. Prior to joining Zemax, Subbiah was a Vice President at ANSYS, Inc. where he led corporate product strategy as well as North American sales and customer services. He was an early member of Fluent, Inc., and helped build the company to global leadership in computational fluid dynamics software. S. Subbiah holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Univ. of Delaware, an M.S. from the Univ. of Pennsylvania and a B.Tech from the Indian institute of Technology, Madras.

About Zemax

Zemax's industry-leading optical product design software, OpticStudio® and LensMechanix®, helps optical and mechanical engineering teams turn their ideas into reality through Zemax Virtual Prototyping, which reduces design iterations and repeated prototypes, speeding time to market and reducing development costs. Acquired by EQT Partners in 2018, Zemax is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and has offices in the UK, Japan, Taiwan, and China. www.zemax.com.

