Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades

SHOAL BAY, Anguilla, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa on Anguilla's world-famous Shoal Bay Beach has been recognized by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards as one of the Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean, ranking high on the list at number 7. The 65-key "swoon-worthy" resort also received the status of a Top 25 Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean and a Top 25 Hotel for Service in the Caribbean among TripAdvisor readers.
These three honors are the most recent accolades in a long and incredible list of awards and recognition Zemi has received since opening in 2016. Other trophy distinctions include:
- Condé Nast Traveler 2017 HOT LIST
- Condé Nast Traveler: Best Infinity Pools in the World
- Condé Nast Traveler: One of Best Beach Bars in the Caribbean
- Travel+Leisure 2017 World's Best Awards: Best Islands in the Caribbean
- Travel+Leisure 2017 World's Best Awards: Best Resorts in the Caribbean
- Town & Country: 100 Hotels that Will Change Your Life
- Vogue: Hottest Hotels & Most Anticipated Opening
- Forbes: 20 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings
- U.S. News & World Report 30 Most Beautiful Infinity Pools in the World
- Jetsetter 2017 Best of the Best Awards
- Caribbean Journal's 2016 Best New Hotels in the Caribbean
- CNN: World's Best Spas
"My family and I are grateful for this recognition from the readers of TripAdvisor given all we and the island have been through," said Jeff Goldstein, owner, who oversaw the repairs to the beachfront complex after the devastating hurricanes of 2017. "I am happy to report that our beloved 300-year old Thai House Spa, the crowned jewel of Zemi, has never looked better."
The Goldstein family helped raise over $1.7 million for the island and its people through Anguilla Stronger Relief Effort.
Zemi Beach House is a part of Preferred Hotels Group's LVX collection and Signature Travel Network.
