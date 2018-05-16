Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades

These three honors are the most recent accolades in a long and incredible list of awards and recognition Zemi has received since opening in 2016. Other trophy distinctions include:

Condé Nast Traveler 2017 HOT LIST

Condé Nast Traveler: Best Infinity Pools in the World

Condé Nast Traveler: One of Best Beach Bars in the Caribbean

Travel+Leisure 2017 World's Best Awards: Best Islands in the Caribbean

Travel+Leisure 2017 World's Best Awards: Best Resorts in the Caribbean

Town & Country: 100 Hotels that Will Change Your Life

Vogue: Hottest Hotels & Most Anticipated Opening

Forbes: 20 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings

U.S. News & World Report 30 Most Beautiful Infinity Pools in the World

Jetsetter 2017 Best of the Best Awards

Caribbean Journal's 2016 Best New Hotels in the Caribbean

CNN: World's Best Spas

"My family and I are grateful for this recognition from the readers of TripAdvisor given all we and the island have been through," said Jeff Goldstein, owner, who oversaw the repairs to the beachfront complex after the devastating hurricanes of 2017. "I am happy to report that our beloved 300-year old Thai House Spa, the crowned jewel of Zemi, has never looked better."

The Goldstein family helped raise over $1.7 million for the island and its people through Anguilla Stronger Relief Effort.

Zemi Beach House is a part of Preferred Hotels Group's LVX collection and Signature Travel Network.

