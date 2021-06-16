Zempleo Partners With EPG Group to Expand Global Payroll, HR and Workforce Management Services

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zempleo, a certified Minority Owned Business (MBE), is pleased to announce their new strategic partnership with EPG Group (EPG), a leading global provider of Payroll, HR and Workforce Management services.

The new partnership will expand Zempleo's global payroll service presence through the integration of EPG's world-class HCM platform, Expedo. The actionable, cost-effective and scalable technology platform provides the rapid deployment of staff with continuous workforce recommendations to optimize human capital management programs. Delivering a first-class user experience, the globally consistent workflows and processes provide a seamless journey from recruitment and onboarding to Payroll Service. This new partnership provides Zempleo with the ability to connect HR and payroll functions and offers a large range of solutions from workforce management to hiring functions and talent management services on an international scale.

Steve Mann, Executive Vice President at Zempleo explains, "We're truly excited to expand our payrolling footprint. By growing our presence internationally, with EPG Group, we are able to flex with our clients and provide them with a global network and HR expertise to manage contractors throughout the world."

Zempleo clients can maximize efficiencies with full visibility into their workforce programs while relying on HR and Legal expertise to remain compliant in local, state, country and global markets.

"We're thrilled to work with Zempleo to help broaden their services globally," stated Amy Diehl, EPG's Chief Operating Officer, AMER. "We have been working with Zempleo to combine our solutions in order to deliver global professional staffing services through our intelligent Human Capital Management technology platform."

EPG's integration capabilities allow Zempleo's programs to use technology that will ease global hiring concerns and create a seamless journey to make better strategic decisions while managing day-to-day HR functions. Whether companies need a Managed Service Provider (MSP) or Staffing, Payroll, IC Compliance services, EPG and Zempleo's integrated technology can provide it.

About Zempleo

Headquartered in San Diego with office locations throughout the U.S., Zempleo, a certified minority-owned business is a leading provider of human capital management that specializes in creating customized offerings for Payroll, IC Compliance, Managed Services and Staffing Solutions. For more information, please call 888.508.0015 or visit https://www.zempleo.com

About EPG Group

EPG Group is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices throughout APAC, EMEA, and the U.S. EPG offers global HR and Payroll Services, Staffing solutions, both permanent and contingent, and Migration Services, all powered by the Expedo HCM technology platform. With local processing bureaus, in-country expertise and leading technology, EPG assures employment compliance across multiple jurisdictions, position types, industries and pay regime complexities. For more information, please visit www.epggroup.co.

