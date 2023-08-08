Zen Day Spa Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Investigated by Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three people have contracted Legionnaires' disease after going to the Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California. Tragically, two of those people have died. Zen Day Spa is located at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond.

Contra Costa Health's Environmental Health inspectors "conducted an assessment of the facility and found no existing records indicating the business has ever been issued a permit for a spa or pool. CCH closed the spa on Friday," according to a notice from Contra Costa Health (CCH).

"CCH is taking samples of the water at the spa and will send them for lab analysis to confirm the presence of legionella bacteria. Preliminary results are expected by [this] week," according to Contra Costa Health.

"Many people don't realize that invisible water vapor from a jacuzzi or water faucet can carry deadly pathogens like Legionella, and can cause hospitalizations or worse," said attorney Jory Lange.  "Legionnaires' disease cases are on the rise. Especially in the summer."

"Legionnaires' disease is a very serious illness. Most people who get Legionnaires' disease will require hospitalization. 1 out of every 10 people who become sick with Legionnaires' disease will die. This is why ensuring outbreaks like this are prevented is key," says attorney Jory Lange.

About Legionnaires' Disease
Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella become a health concern when they grow in human-made water systems. These bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. Legionella is not spread from person to person. People become ill when they breath in mist containing the bacteria.

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Legionnaires' disease lawyers. Jory represents families harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks across the United States.

