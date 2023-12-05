ZEN LEAF CANNABIS WORKERS IN ROGERS PARK JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

News provided by

Teamsters Local 777

05 Dec, 2023, 18:34 ET

Dispensary is Third Verano Location to Join Union

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis workers at Zen Leaf in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777.

"The dedication and hard work of these professionals is not just essential to the Chicago cannabis industry, but representative of their solidarity," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "Together, we will secure a contract with better working conditions, fair wages and the recognition and respect that this profession deserves."

"This is the latest victory in our battle to bring more middle-class careers to multi-state cannabis operators throughout the country," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Director of the Food Processing Division. "If past is prologue, next year is going to be a big year for Teamsters in the Chicago cannabis industry."

Zen Leaf is a subsidiary of Verano, and the Rogers Park location is the third to join Local 777. In July, Zen Leaf dispensaries in Pilsen and Schaumburg, Ill. ratified their first Teamster contracts.

"I support forming a union with the Teamsters because when we're respected and taken care of, we'll be able to succeed better than ever," said Mark Augustinas-Metz, a wellness advisor at Zen Leaf Rogers Park. "This benefits not just us, but the people we serve."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsters777.org/.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777

