Zen Lounge Seeks to Heal the Planet Using the Power of Meditation and New Tree Planting Program on World Environment Day

Launched early in the pandemic, the app has been downloaded by more than 150,000 people who have benefited from the gentle power of meditation during these stressful times.

"With our new tree planting program, we wanted to demonstrate the tangible benefit of meditation," said Debashis Dey, CEO and Founder of Zen Lounge. "Music and nature have a proven role in maintaining our mental well-being and deliver significant stress management benefits. But our planet is more stressed than its people. Therefore, what can be better than healing the planet using the power of meditation? Our users are able to relieve their stress, while the planet will get relief from CO2 – we believe that this is a true manifestation of loving-kindness – the best form of meditation."

"One Tree Planted is grateful for the support and partnership of Zen Lounge in funding reforestation efforts all over the globe," said Mr. Louis Lagoutte, who looks after Partnerships & Branching Out at One Tree Planted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact on people's physical and mental health, and the Zen Lounge app has increased in popularity – achieving more than 150,000 downloads. The app features over 40,000 possible customizations to meet the relaxation and meditation needs of anyone. It features a sui generis design with a clutter-free and user-friendly interface. In addition to English, the app is available for Android and iOS in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, and other languages. The new version for Green Meditation App will be officially launched worldwide on 5th June – the World Environment Day.

About Zen Lounge

Zen Lounge was created by Debashis Dey. Having spent more than 20 years in media marketing, he took a sabbatical and decided to live in a remote village in the Himalayas. After spending four years with Buddhist monks and students, he gained a heightened insight into mindfulness and stress management. India, being the birthplace of Meditation, or Zen as it is known in South East Asia, he decided to share his knowledge in the form of an app. The recent pandemic provided the right time to test his concept with the new app, which quickly became exceedingly popular. Dey also is a creative designer, a published author, an avid photographer, music composer, and an abstract painter.

