Zen Media Acquires Sevans PR: Leading Expansion into B2C Market While Strengthening B2B Marketing Leadership

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen Media, the trailblazing B2B marketing and PR agency renowned for its proprietary Go-to-Market (GTM) Influence Model, today announced the acquisition of Sevans PR, a technology-focused strategic communications firm based in Las Vegas. The strategic union brings Sevans PR's innovative Reputation+ methodology into Zen Media's ecosystem, creating an unprecedented powerhouse that serves both B2B and B2C markets.

Sarah Evans, founder of Sevans PR, joins Zen Media as Partner and Head of PR, where she will architect PR strategy, drive earned media initiatives, and oversee client success while leading the agency's strategic expansion into consumer markets.

"Sarah and I both believe that being proactive, not just reactive, is what delivers exceptional results for clients. After a decade of successful collaborations, this strategic partnership doesn't just combine our expertise – it expands our physical footprint across Dallas, Austin, Miami, and Las Vegas, strengthening our ability to serve clients globally," said Shama Hyder, CEO of Zen Media. "Sarah understands that the future of PR is really a merging of earned, content, and social. It's what we do best at Zen." By joining forces, we're creating an agency that's always one step ahead of our clients' needs, whether they're launching products at CES in Las Vegas or creating thought leadership within their industry."

"Joining Zen Media represents an exciting evolution in how we serve clients in today's dynamic media landscape," said Sarah Evans. "Together, we understand that modern PR requires both technological savvy and cultural intelligence. By combining our strengths in strategic communications with Zen Media's innovative B2B marketing approaches, we're creating campaigns that resonate across traditional, digital, and emerging channels. This matters because our clients need partners who understand not just where the media is today, but where it's heading tomorrow."

Expanding Market Leadership Across Industries

While Zen Media has established itself as a trusted partner for B2B brands in enterprise software, financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare technology, this acquisition significantly expands its reach. The combined agency brings deep expertise across technology, retail, consumer electronics, healthcare, financial services, and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain. This breadth of experience, coupled with boots-on-the-ground presence in Dallas, Austin, Miami, and Las Vegas, positions Zen Media to serve both B2B and B2C clients across the innovation economy.

"This acquisition represents more than just combining two agencies – it's about creating a new model for modern marketing and communications," said Hyder. "Whether we're launching enterprise software, positioning consumer tech at CES, or helping fintech companies navigate complex markets, we understand the intersection of technology, culture, and commerce. By bringing together our expertise in AI-driven strategies, cultural insights, and proven PR methodologies, we're positioned to help brands navigate and succeed in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Stay tuned—there's much more to come."

The unified agency will operate under the Zen Media brand, with Sarah Evans leading PR initiatives alongside a team of digital strategists, media experts, and cultural analysts.

For more information, visit www.zenmedia.com.

About Zen Media:

Zen Media is an award-winning B2B PR and Marketing agency. The company was founded by CEO Shama Hyder in 2009 as one of the first digital marketing companies to address the unique challenges of the social media age. Since then, the company has evolved to serve technology-driven B2B brands looking to maximize their key moments, drive demand, and—ultimately—drive dollars. Clients see an average of 96.2% increase in demand gen and a 63% lift in sales after working with Zen.

