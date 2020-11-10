Zen Networks Launches Intelligent IoT Systems Monitoring Powered by Zenoss

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Zen Networks, a provider of technology infrastructure solutions and services based in Morocco, has selected Zenoss to power its intelligent IoT systems monitoring offering.

"At Zen Networks, we provide our customers with a full suite of ITSM and automation services, including Zenoss as our trusted monitoring solution," said Fayçal Noushi, CEO of Zen Networks. "Our customers require end-to-end visibility into their complex infrastructures and IoT systems, including highly adaptable collection mechanisms, actionable data and real-time reporting. We're extremely excited to be partnering with Zenoss to deliver these capabilities through the most comprehensive and scalable monitoring platform."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in modern multicloud environments. This is especially critical in massive, dynamic IoT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-prem IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"I'm thrilled about the partnership with Zen Networks and jointly delivering value to customers with IoT systems monitoring," said Greg Stock, president and CEO of Zenoss. "We are committed to delivering the best full-stack monitoring and AIOps platform to complement Zen Networks' portfolio of services and offerings. The global Zenoss partner ecosystem becomes stronger today."

About Zen Networks

Zen Networks is a leading systems integrator and services provider specializing in creating solutions for mobile networks and industry 4.0 by bridging industry-specific knowledge with monitoring, automation, and DevOps skills. They have built a solid expertise around IoT and Mobile Core Network needs. Zen Networks is headquartered in Morocco and their solutions are deployed in mobile operator networks around the world as well as other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zen-networks.ma/ .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

