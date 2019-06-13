Zen Planner Releases Third Annual Fitness Industry Benchmark Reports

DENVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen Planner announced today that the third edition of their industry-leading Annual Benchmark Reports have been released. Individual reports were created for the affiliate gym, boutique fitness, martial arts and yoga industries. Within each report, data is segmented by size of business for easy comparison, and data from the most profitable businesses within each industry is highlighted separately. This year, Zen Planner included an additional report, the Annual Member Trends Benchmark Report, that breaks down member data in the fitness industry.

"When business owners in our industry read these reports, we hope they take key learnings like selling based on value not price and apply them to their current business practices," said Ron Lamb, CEO at Zen Planner. "In our mission to make the world a healthier and happier place, it's benchmark data like this that can lead to more thriving fitness businesses."

"Many of our customers have asked us what it takes to become a successful fitness business. Each year, we strive to answer this question through our Annual Benchmark Reports, the most comprehensive analysis of business data in the fitness industry," said Kinnick McDonald, Senior Director of Marketing at Zen Planner. "While we know there's more to success than financial stability, a strong financial foundation is the key to keeping the doors open and our customers in front of their members, changing lives."

In addition to key takeaways throughout, each report shares invaluable benchmark data, including:

Membership Pricing

Discounting Strategies

Marketing Spend and Lead Generation

Facility Size Compared to Member Count

Why Members Choose a Gym

Zen Planner will follow this release with several retrospective blogs to provide a summary of the reports' key findings, as well as expert analysis webinars from Zen Planner partners like Kovar Systems.

Ready to read Zen Planner's Annual Benchmark Reports now? Download them at https://info.zenplanner.com/fitness-reports.

About Zen Planner

Zen Planner makes fitness businesses wildly successful with member management software, digital marketing and websites, payment processing, Full Service Billing and member self-service capabilities. Zen Planner currently serves over 7,000 fitness businesses and over 900,000 members. To learn more, visit zenplanner.com .

SOURCE Zen Planner