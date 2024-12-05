Zen Technologies Targets U.S. Expansion with Strategic Partnership with AVT Simulation

• Showcased Advanced Training and Anti-Drone Solutions at I/ITSEC 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen Technologies, a global leader in defense training and anti-drone solutions, is making a strategic push into the U.S. defense market. The company has formalized its partnership with Applied Visual Technology Inc. D.B.A. AVT Simulation, a premier provider of customized training systems, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked today in Florida. This collaboration is set to revolutionize simulation and training solutions for defense and security forces.

Zen, recognized for its innovation with over 155 patents and 1,000 systems deployed globally, has also showcased its advanced technologies at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, the world's largest event for modelling, simulation, and training.

"Our partnership with AVT Simulation underscores our commitment to providing innovative, scalable solutions for the rapidly evolving U.S. defense market," said Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies. "With this collaboration, we aim to set new benchmarks in defense training and simulation, enhancing military readiness and safety across the board."

This strategic alliance integrates Zen's cutting-edge technologies with AVT's expertise in delivering tailored simulation systems. Together, the companies will develop next-generation solutions for defense, emergency response, and commercial applications, addressing the surging demand for immersive, cost-effective training platforms in the U.S.

Zen has presented its latest advancements at I/ITSEC 2024, highlighting solutions like the Tank Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator, Infantry Virtual Training Simulation System (IVTSS), and its AI-powered robotic platforms. The event serves as a pivotal opportunity for Zen to strengthen ties with U.S. defense leaders, explore co-development initiatives, and expand its role in Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

"The U.S. is the largest and most dynamic defense market in the world, and I/ITSEC provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our capabilities and connect with key stakeholders," added Ashok Atluri. India's defense exports have seen unprecedented growth, with the U.S. emerging as a top destination. Over the past five years, U.S. imports of Indian defense technologies surpassed $2.8 billion, fuelled by a shared focus on counter-drone systems, AI-driven platforms, and advanced simulation technologies.

Kyle Crooks, CEO of AVT Simulation, echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership: "Partnering with a proven company like Zen Technologies will greatly enhance our solutions and improve the effectiveness of Warfighters."

Zen has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, achieving remarkable milestones in defense technology. The company has recently secured patents for groundbreaking systems like the "Tank Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator" and the "Infantry Virtual Training Simulation System (IVTSS)," underscoring its leadership in simulation-based training. Further, Zen has also introduced AI-powered robotic solutions, unveiling cutting-edge products such as Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS, Prahasta, and Sthir Stab 640. These advanced, IP-owned innovations cater to diverse defense needs, empowering forces globally with superior tactical capabilities and operational efficiency.

About Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the art Defense Training and Anti-Drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 155 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world. With over 30 years' experience fielding realistic combat training solutions to armed forces worldwide, Zen constantly updates its portfolio to include new solutions for emergent threats. Leveraging their world-class, in-house production facilities, Zen has developed strategic solutions tailored to the specific needs of End Users Ministry of Interiors and Ministry of Defence including customized training programs aligned with the requirements of the U.S. Army and U.S. Department of Defense.

About AVT Simulation

Based in Orlando, Florida, AVT Simulation is a trusted provider of advanced training solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications with over 25 years of simulation experience. Known for its innovative approach, AVT specializes in creating customized simulation systems that enhance performance and readiness by utilizing their 10,000 square foot manufacturing facility.

