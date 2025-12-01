Zen Technologies USA Unveils its Next-Generation AI-Enabled Live and Virtual Simulation Training Capabilities at I/ITSEC 2025

Zen's Live and Virtual Training Simulation Solutions for Ground and Naval forces enabling high-fidelity training, allowing units to rapidly scale capability, reduce costs, and accelerate warfighter readiness cycles.

ORLANDO, Florida, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen Technologies USA , a leader in advanced military training systems and counter-drone technologies, will showcase its latest simulation capabilities at I/ITSEC 2025 (Booth #1611) in Orlando, Florida, USA. The company will present a comprehensive portfolio of Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) and AI-enabled training and simulation solutions designed to accelerate readiness and improve mission outcomes for U.S. and partner forces. Zen Technologies' 2025 exhibit emphasizes operational relevance, rapid fieldability, modularity, and Training-as-a-Service (TaaS) models that increase efficiency for training institutions and operational units.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Atluri, Chairman & Managing Director, Zen Technologies Limited, said, "Zen brings something rare to I/ITSEC 2025 - training systems that have been refined through actual operational use, not just lab testing. Our simulators are deployed with allied forces, including Indian forces facing real threats daily. That operational feedback loop means we prototype new capabilities in weeks, not years. The US military needs that speed - because threats don't wait for procurement cycles. We're showing systems that cut training costs 80% while improving combat readiness measurably. That's the force multiplication that matters."

Key Technologies on display include:

Tactical Engagement & Armor Combat Live Training: A high-fidelity, force-on-force live training suite integrating soldier, crew, and maneuver-platform engagements. Features include modular, scalable live training effects, realistic ballistics modeling, and brigade-level applicability. Containerized Modular Firing Ranges: A deployable live-fire range with AI-enabled AAR, safety analytics, and smart targetry. Available as a TaaS capability for units requiring low-overhead, high-output training. Tank Simulation Suite: A modular deployable platform, including mobility and driving simulation, crew gunnery alignment, and Zen Futuristic Integration Solution Training (Zen FIST) for training for multi-echelon collective training. AR-Based Stinger / MANPADS Air Defense Simulator: A next-generation SHORAD & MANPADS training solution integrating AR environments and live drone replication. Counter-UAS Simulation Solution: A high-fidelity solution for training Counter-UAS operators in effective use for Zen's Battle-Proven Counter-UAS solution. Naval & Maritime Simulation Suite: A maritime training portfolio featuring Mini Bridge, Fast Attack Craft, Cyber Attack, and VR Submarine Periscope simulators supported by AI-enabled scenario control.

About Zen Technologies USA

Zen Technologies USA, Inc. was founded on the understanding that combat training is fundamental for the security and defense of the country. No matter where or when armed forces are deployed, the skills of a fighting force must constantly be refined and aligned with mission needs and situations. Their parent company, Zen Technologies Limited, is a global leader in the development of live, virtual, and constructive combat training systems, with an extensive portfolio of hardware, software, and infrastructure solutions to address a vast array of service needs from individual skills development to brigade-level training. Zen Technologies USA provides sales, marketing, service, and customized solutions to meet the combat training needs of customers throughout the US and around the world.

For meeting requests or private demonstrations, users can contact contact: Josh Samson, General Manager - Operations [email protected]

For additional information, users can contact Zen Technologies USA at +1 (407) 494-2016 or via email at [email protected]

