Zen Time Is In Session For Families And Educators With The Limited-Edition GoNoodle x tonies Mindfulness Starter Set

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to join the mindfulness movement! tonies® has teamed up with GoNoodle to bring kids, parents, and educators across the country a moment (or two) of mindfulness and meditation with a little help from the GoNoodle x tonies® Mindfulness Starter Set Toniebox, available now .

GoNoodle and tonies are two award-winning, popular, wellness-focused kids brands dedicated to providing millions of parents, caretakers and educators positive and fun alternatives to traditional screen time. Created by child development experts, GoNoodle engages and inspires millions of kids to channel their energy and practice mindfulness in a healthy way through dynamic content, while bringing good energy to the adults who love them. tonies delivers screen-free audio entertainment to homes and classrooms everywhere, inspiring childhood imaginations through beloved stories, songs, and more.

With the launch of the special edition GoNoodle x tonies® Mindfulness Starter Set, tonies is helping bring the good energy of GoNoodle to even more families, kids, and classrooms through an imagination-building, screen-free, digital-listening experience. This limited-edition bundle includes a GoNoodle Tonie filled with 35-minutes of GoNoodle's signature mindfulness and movement songs known and loved by more than 17 million families and teachers plus new content. Top tracks include Rainbow Breath, Melting, and a brand new Squatchy Nap Time Story. By simply pairing the GoNoodle Tonie with the kid-friendly Toniebox, little listeners will get a guided audio and screen-free mindfulness experience designed especially for them.

"As screen-time has increased over the past year at home and within the classroom, parents and teachers across the country struggle with finding screen-free alternatives to keep kids entertained," says KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Our partnership with tonies offers kids a fun, new way to GoNoodle -- with different movement and mindfulness activities, classic songs they know and love, and new content from our beloved sasquatch-Champ, Squatchy."

"At tonies, we are huge fans of GoNoodle, as we have a common mission to provide healthy entertainment options for children, families and educators everywhere," said Christoph Frehsee, tonies USA President. "We are delighted to be the screen-free extension of GoNoodle's trademark 'good energy.' Practicing mindfulness is incredibly important, especially for kids today, and there is no better partner to help us bring the best meditation content to households and classrooms nationwide."

The limited edition GoNoodle x tonies Mindfulness Starter Set is available for purchase at shop.gonoodle.com and us.tonies.com for $99, while supplies last.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com .

ABOUT GONOODLE

GoNoodle is a media and technology company making active content and products for kids and the adults who love them. Created by social-emotional learning experts, GoNoodle is dedicated to empowering next-generation humans and helping the grown-ups who love them positively charge every day with good energy. Used in millions of homes and four-out-of-five U.S. public elementary schools, GoNoodle's interactive content is made to energize, focus, calm, or delight. To turn screen time into active time, convert any space to play space, and make every time the best time - there's a GoNoodle for that. Visit www.gonoodle.com to get started.

