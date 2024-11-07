Zenapse Launches AI-Powered Marketing Experience Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

Zenapse's emotionally intelligent customer experiences drive business results and productivity on Google Cloud

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenapse, an AI-powered marketing platform utilizing emotional intelligence, today announced the availability of its ZenImpact Optimization Studio on Google Cloud Marketplace. This launch provides marketers with a powerful tool to enhance business outcomes and gain deeper insights into consumer behavior.

Google Cloud Marketplace users can now tap into Zenapse's AI-driven psychographic signals—which analyze consumer thoughts, feelings, and beliefs—combined with demographic and behavioral data, to predict in real-time which content, products, and offers will resonate most with their audience. Since its 2022 launch, ZenImpact Optimization Studio has delivered a 20-400% increase in conversion rates for its clients. Sam's Club, Prosper, Aeropostale, Bread Financial, Bayada Education and Action Karate are among the enterprises that rely on the ZenImpact Optimization Studio for such business results.

"Bringing Zenapse's ZenImpact Optimization Studio to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Zenapse can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Zenapse's low-code/no-code platform can be deployed in just four hours, with measurable business results seen within weeks. ZenImpact Optimization Studio offers a unique, privacy-safe data set for fully compliant consumer interactions.

"Our customers are focused on building world-class digital experiences and recognize the transformative potential of AI and emotional intelligence," said Matthew Bernardini, CEO and Co-founder of Zenapse. "Our proprietary Large Emotion Model (LEM) creates vast opportunities for marketers to drive engagement and ROI, delivering personalized and meaningful experiences. We're thrilled to offer this groundbreaking technology through Google Cloud Marketplace."

Zenapse has engaged with over 175 million consumers and processed 4.5 billion data points to deliver meaningful consumer insights, providing marketers with a new dimension of understanding and customer connection.

To learn more about Zenapse, visit www.zenapse.com.

For more information on Google Cloud, visit www.google.com/cloud.

About Zenapse



Zenapse is an AI SaaS platform for dynamic marketing and customer experience optimization powered by emotional intelligence and the world's first Large Emotion Model (LEM). The platform helps CMOs, CDOs, and CX leaders achieve superior results through human-centric insights, market intelligence, and ethical AI. With a low-code, high-impact solution, Zenapse optimizes marketing strategies to enhance customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Eric Gonzalez

Media Contact

VSC for Zenapse

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Zenapse