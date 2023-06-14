Zenarate AI Simulation Training Wins Banking Tech Awards USA's 'FinTech of the Future' as it Transforms How Contact Center Agents Learn and Perform

Zenarate takes top honors in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Category for developing confident top-performing agents through its personal unbiased AI Coach

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution for contact center agents, today announced it has won the Banking Tech Award in the FinTech of the Future – Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Category. The award was presented earlier this month at the 2nd annual Banking Tech Awards USA hosted by FinTech Futures in New York. Zenarate's solution was recognized for how it is transforming how contact center agents learn and perform at a growing roster of global banking clients.

Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement where agents in training are immersed in life-like conversation, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects.

Zenarate uses advanced NLP and NLU to provide agents a life-like simulation training experience. With Zenarate's AI Coach, newly hired and tenured agents in training role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach, from home or office, using their own words without any scripting. Just like human-to-human role play, Zenerate coaches agents on tone, soft skills, and best & required best practices throughout their role-play simulations. Contact center and training leaders auto-certify agents to engage with live customers through their Simulation Scorecard and Simulation Call Listening. Agents report top-decile user experience scores, citing how real their simulations feel, and how their AI Coach improves their confidence, removes their anxiety, and prepares them to engage with live customers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Banking Tech Awards USA for our AI Coach simulation training solution that improves agent confidence and performance," said Brian Tuite, CEO and Founder of Zenarate. "Winning a Banking Tech Award, especially in the FinTech of the Future – Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Category, is a reflection of our national and regional bank clients using their AI coach to transform KPIs in customer service, collections, fraud, wealth management, and banking centers."

Zenarate's AI-powered simulation training platform delivers immediate KPI lift as soon as new agents engage with live customers, and tenured agents return to live customers confident and proficient on call types and skills they previously struggled with. Zenarate AI Coach delivers on average:

56% faster agent speed-to-proficiency vs. traditional training.

33% higher average CSAT (customer satisfaction) scores from agents delivering soft skills, best practices, and first call resolution.

And 32% lower agent attrition from agents experiencing early job satisfaction and success.

The Banking Tech Awards USA recognize the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States and offer categories for banks, financial institutions, software providers, teams and individuals to enter. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 250 guests from the banking and financial industries in New York City, New York on Thursday, June 1.

Zenarate has delivered more than 16 million agent simulations in 15 languages to name-brand clients in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. Zenarate is simple to onboard and deploy with no personal or account information, no IT integration to test or implement - the only IT requirements are a Chrome or Edge browser and a headset for agents to role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach from home or office.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 15 languages. Zenarate customers include leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Harvey

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate