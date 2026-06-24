Zenarate Extends its Frontline Performance Platform with Evolve, Delivering a Unified Approach to Human + AI Performance

Evolve gives organizations greater control over how frontline interactions are designed, governed and improved

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leader in AI Simulation Training and Frontline Performance, today announced Evolve, an agentic conversational AI platform that helps enterprises automate, validate and continuously improve tier 1 and tier 2 customer interactions across voice and digital channels.

As AI agents take on a larger role in frontline customer experience, organizations face a new operating challenge: human agents and AI agents are often trained, governed and measured separately. That disconnect can create inconsistent customer experiences and make it harder for brands to control quality at scale.

Evolve addresses that challenge by giving non-technical teams a self-service platform to design, test, validate and optimize AI agents against the same business logic, brand standards and performance expectations that guide human frontline teams. As part of Zenarate's broader Frontline Performance Platform, Evolve helps organizations create a closed-loop system in which human and AI performance improve through shared intelligence.

At Customer Contact Week (CCW), Zenarate will showcase Evolve as part of its closed-loop Frontline Performance Platform and vision for Unified Human + AI Performance. To learn more, visit booth #427.

Introducing Evolve

Evolve extends Zenarate's Frontline Performance Platform by bringing AI-agent readiness, validation and optimization into the same ecosystem as learning, coaching and performance analytics. Together, Zenarate's Perform, Analyze and Evolve capabilities create a closed-loop approach to improving customer experiences across the modern frontline workforce.

Evolve capabilities include:

The ability for enterprises to decide when AI has the flexibility to make decisions and when code is under control

Non-technical self-service that doesn't require a vendor's forward-deployed engineers to own the solution long-term

An end-to-end automation framework that allows Evolve to solve entire use cases beyond just calls or chat.

Having human agent onboarding, continuous improvement, and AI Agent automation sharing data so that all improve each other over time.

Providing human-agent training recommendations based on which calls are automated and which are escalated to them, to improve onboarding and agent training.

Pathing analytics throughout the conversation, with detailed drop-off data and recommendations to improve the agent over time.

"Customers don't care who helps them. They care about having a great experience and getting their problem solved," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Yet many organizations continue to manage their human and AI frontlines separately, creating fragmented brand experiences and unnecessary duplicate work. With Evolve, we're helping organizations unify their human and AI frontline around a single set of brand standards and a shared platform for continuous improvement."

Zenarate Frontline Performance Platform

Evolve adds AI-agent conversation automation to Zenarate's Frontline Performance Platform, which provides the broader system for readiness, coaching, analytics, validation and continuous improvement across both employees and AI agents.

The Zenarate frontline performance platform now includes:

Perform: Personalized AI-powered coaching and performance development.

Analyze: Interaction intelligence and performance insights.

Evolve: AI-agent simulation, testing, validation and optimization.

Together, these capabilities create a closed-loop system where customer interactions continuously inform AI optimization, employee development and future performance improvements, resulting in stronger frontline performance and better customer experiences.

"As AI becomes more integrated into the customer experience, the challenge is ensuring consistency across both human and AI interactions," says Jeff Farr, Vice President, Revenue and Technology at Grand Pacific Resorts. "Evolve stands out in its ability to apply the same standards, training, and performance expectations across both. That alignment is critical to improving customer outcomes and delivering a more consistent experience at scale."

About Zenarate

Zenarate is the world's leading AI platform for frontline performance. Zenarate helps leading brands deliver superior frontline performance through human and AI agents. Zenarate's AI native agentic platform powers high-performing customer service & sales interactions across contact centers and face-to-face teams.

Its Frontline Performance Platform combines AI simulation, coaching, analytics, and continuous improvement to help both employees and AI agents achieve better customer outcomes. Trusted by leading brands across banking, financial services, retail, insurance, healthcare, and hospitality, Zenarate empowers organizations to align human and AI performance, continuously improve, and elevate the customer experience.

For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

CONTACT: Terri Douglas, [email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate