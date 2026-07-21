Zenarate Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Frontline Performance and Drive Consistent Customer Experiences

Building on the launch of Evolve, Zenarate brings human and AI performance together through a closed-loop Frontline Performance Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leader in AI Simulation Training and Frontline Performance, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Amy Lummus as Vice President of Marketing and Michael Sharelis as Vice President of Sales.

The leadership additions follow the introduction of Evolve and Zenarate's broader Frontline Performance Platform. As organizations deploy AI agents alongside human employees, Zenarate helps customers move beyond disconnected systems to a unified approach that aligns human and AI performance around shared standards, continuous improvement and better customer outcomes. This helps organizations address the challenge of managing separate systems that were not designed to work together.

Lummus brings more than two decades of experience building high-growth marketing organizations. Her revenue-focused go-to-market strategies align marketing with sales, product, and customer success to help enterprise software organizations accelerate pipeline growth.

Sharelis joins Zenarate with extensive experience leading enterprise sales organizations across customer experience, contact center and AI software markets. He has successfully scaled high-performing sales teams and helped enterprises adopt next-generation customer engagement technologies.

"Organizations are no longer asking whether AI belongs in the customer experience. They're asking how human and AI agents can work together to deliver memorable customer experiences," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Amy and Michael have both helped clients navigate transformation, and they'll play an important role as we continue enabling organizations to define the next era of frontline performance by unifying human and AI agents into a single, high-performing team that delivers one standard of excellence in every interaction."

"We have reached the stage where AI is no longer the shiny new object," said Lummus. "Customer service organizations need more than new technology. They need a clear strategy to help people and AI work together to deliver on their brand promise consistently. Zenarate's commitment to its customers is what excites me most about this role."

"The market is telling us humans and AI will work together to drive operational excellence," said Sharelis. "Customers are looking for practical ways to improve performance across both human and AI interactions. Zenarate is uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver a world where humans and AI work together, and I'm thrilled to help scale that vision."

About Zenarate

Zenarate is the world's leading AI platform for frontline performance. Zenarate helps leading brands deliver superior frontline performance through human and AI agents. Zenarate's AI native agentic platform powers high-performing customer service & sales interactions across contact centers and face-to-face teams.

Its Frontline Performance Platform combines AI simulation, coaching, analytics, and continuous improvement to help both employees and AI agents achieve better customer outcomes. Trusted by leading brands across banking, financial services, retail, insurance, healthcare, and hospitality, Zenarate empowers organizations to align human and AI performance, continuously improve, and elevate the customer experience. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

CONTACT:

Terri Douglas

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SOURCE Zenarate