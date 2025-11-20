Zenarate Ranked Number 165 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 496% Revenue Growth to its Relentless Focus on Putting Customers First

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading platform for human and AI agent performance, today announced it ranked No. 165 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Zenarate grew 496% during this period.

Zenarate's chief executive officer, Brian Tuite, credits his team's customer-first focus with the company's 496% revenue growth. "Winning a spot on the Deloitte Fast 500 is a reflection of our innovative, hard-working team and their relentless commitment to putting our customers first every day — and meaning it," said Tuite. "Our growth comes from staying close to customer needs, listening deeply, and showing them what's possible when human and AI agent performance come together. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built and even more excited for what we'll help our customers achieve next."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Zenarate is a previously ranked Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Zenarate

Zenarate is the world's leading platform for human and AI agent performance. Zenarate provides a suite of integrated products—including AI-powered conversation and software simulations, CX insights, conversation analysis, personalized upskilling, and AI agents—designed to train, analyze, and evolve your blended workforce.

Zenarate supports over 200 of the world's leading enterprises, including Capital One, Biogen, Verizon, Bank of America, Costco, Aetna, and many others. Zenarate has received numerous prestigious awards, including recognition as a Deloitte Fast 500 company, a Training Industry Top AI Training Company, CCW's Disruptive Technology of the Year, and the FinTech of the Future Award for Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.zenarate.com

