ZENARATE SELECTED BY GENPACT TO DEVELOP TOP-PERFORMING AGENTS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL CONTACT CENTERS USING AI CONVERSATION SIMULATION

Cora AI Coach, powered by Zenarate, helps Genpact accelerate digital transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate ( https://www.zenarate.com/ ), the leading AI Conversation Simulation solution, today announced that Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, is leveraging its award-winning AI Coach to improve agent performance and customer experiences throughout its global client contact centers. AI Coach enables Genpact to develop confident top-performing contact center agents through voice and chat simulations that provide highly realistic immersive learning experiences. Integrating the AI technology with Genpact's Cora Banking ecosystem allows Genpact to elevate its performance for more than 700 global clients.

AI Coach is transforming how contact centers develop confident, prepared new hires before their first call and close skill gaps for experienced agents. The simulation training platform creates hyper-realistic simulations of any voice or chat scenario, allowing agents to learn through practicing, solving problems and navigating errors. By providing a platform to build proficiencies, risks and costs are minimized in the short and long term for clients.

"Genpact is helping freshly hired agents improve their confidence before their first call. At the same time, they are driving up the average performance of existing agents by engaging their personal AI Coach from home or the office," said Brian Tuite, Zenarate CEO and founder. "Helping support Genpact's purpose – the 'relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people' – perfectly aligns with our vision to power human connections moving people, ideas, and businesses forward."

"Cora AI Coach, powered by Zenarate, is one of the fastest, most effective ways to develop top-performing agents across use cases, from customer service and retention to collections and sales," said Sachin Pai, Global Leader for Customer Support at Genpact. "The days of passive learning through reviewing content, watching videos and taking tests are over. With Cora AI Coach conversation simulation, our agents can quickly adapt to and better serve clients and their customers with complete confidence."

Simulation Training will continue to evolve, making experiential learning more efficient, scalable, and realistic to help customer service agents prepare for and adapt to dynamic client needs. To learn how Zenarate is helping contact center and training leaders develop top-performing agents using AI Conversation Simulation, please visit www.Zenarate.com.

About Zenarate

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through AI Conversation Simulation training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 13 languages. Zenarate customers include 8 of the top 10 US financial institutions, and leading companies in the healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and services industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

303-808-6820

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate