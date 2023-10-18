Zenarate Expands its AI Coach Language Capabilities to 79, the Most in the Industry, and Adds New Agent Feedback Reporting for AI Simulation Training

News provided by

Zenarate

18 Oct, 2023, 15:39 ET

Global brands now have unparalleled language support to improve customer loyalty and agent training

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training platform for customer-facing agents, today announced a significant expansion in its language capabilities along with new "Deep Insights" reporting for improved agent feedback. The company's AI Coach platform now supports 79 languages, the most options in the industry. With new language support and agent intelligence, Zenarate continues to innovate breakthrough capabilities to allow globally distributed teams to train in their native languages and improve agent proficiency and performance.

"At Zenarate, we continue to innovate and add more capabilities to our AI Coach platform to help global brands develop top-performing agents," said Brian Tuite, CEO of Zenarate. "Our mission is to help customers provide exceptional customer care through human-to-human engagement. By supporting training in local languages, we empower agents to deliver a superior customer experience, ultimately improving CSAT scores and call outcomes."

Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer service agents. In training, agents are immersed in life-like conversations, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers. It enables agents to improve their skills, speed, and confidence in customer engagement. With added native language support, contact center leaders can extend the reach of AI Simulation Training and deliver a superior training experience without needing costly translation of their learning curriculum.   

The addition of expanded language support is significant for global brands. With Zenarate, they can eliminate language barriers that had hindered the training process and deliver personalized service in customers' native language to please customers. The company and its customers recognize that human engagement remains the cornerstone of outstanding customer service despite advances in automation tools. Zenarate AI Coach harnesses the power of artificial intelligence in the service of agents and representatives to help them handle complex issues and meet increasingly demanding customer expectations.

In addition to the language expansion, Zenarate released a major update to its reporting solution, including "Deep Insights." The feature allows training leaders to mouse over a student session in the report table and zoom into the transcript to reveal deeper insights and analysis for continuous improvement. It also has updated its AI Coach Student Interface UI/UX to enhance and streamline the learner's experience.

For more information about Zenarate's AI Coach platform and its capabilities, please visit www.zenarate.com.

About Zenarate
Zenarate is a contact center agent development leader focused on creating top-performing agents who consistently deliver a superior customer experience. Its AI Coach platform trains, certifies, measures, and coaches millions of agents worldwide based on our customer's perfect call outcomes and requirements. Ensuring they're prepared before they ever go live with customers and continuously developing them once they do. Zenarate has improved agent Speed to Proficiency, First Call Resolution, and Agent Retention for leading enterprises worldwide in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Harvey
Catapult PR-IR
[email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate

Also from this source

Zenarate Reports Continued Rapid Growth with AI Simulation Training Despite Tech Headwinds and Appoints Dan Mitzner as New Chief Marketing Officer

Zenarate Reports Continued Rapid Growth with AI Simulation Training Despite Tech Headwinds and Appoints Dan Mitzner as New Chief Marketing Officer

Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution for customer-facing agents, today announced strong customer growth despite the headwinds...
Zenarate AI Coach Transforms How Agents Learn and Perform Through Natural Language AI Simulation Training

Zenarate AI Coach Transforms How Agents Learn and Perform Through Natural Language AI Simulation Training

Zenarate, the leading natural language AI Simulation Training solution for customer and prospect-facing agents, today announced it closed a $15M...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.