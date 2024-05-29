ZENB Launches At-Home Craft Ramen with Authentic Japanese Flavors

Plant-full pioneer embraces its heritage with a vegan and gluten-free upgrade on a classic dish

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENB Ramen is here and ready to transport your tastebuds straight from Japan to your kitchen table. At a time when ramen consumption is high among food enthusiasts, plant-full food brand ZENB gathered inspiration from its roots for its latest innovation. Using an authentically Japanese approach and real ingredient expertise, the brand crafted a simply complex take on an internationally beloved dish that rivals the rich flavors of your favorite ramen shop while being entirely vegan and gluten-free.

Taking inspiration from its roots, ZENB has launched an at-home craft ramen with rich, authentic flavors Post this ZENB Ramen uses only real ingredients and with no compromise on taste, comes in three classic Japanese ramen flavors to enjoy: Shoyu, Spicy Miso and Vegan Tonkotsu

Each pouch of ZENB Ramen comes complete with the essential components for a perfect bowl of ramen: premium non-fried noodles and a packet of savory, umami-packed soup broth. Like all ZENB Pasta, ZENB Ramen features a single-ingredient noodle made from 100% whole yellow peas that maintains a chewy and satisfyingly springy texture which is key to an elevated, restaurant-quality ramen experience. Plus, ZENB Ramen is just as convenient as its instant counterparts while delivering a better-for-you result with 18 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving. With no compromise on taste, there are three classic Japanese ramen flavors to enjoy:

Spicy Miso, a savory miso with a blend of chilies for a kick of fiery heat.

a savory miso with a blend of chilies for a kick of fiery heat. Shoyu , a bright, tamari soy sauce with notes of ginger and warming white pepper.

, a bright, tamari soy sauce with notes of ginger and warming white pepper. Vegan Tonkotsu, rich, unctuous, full-bodied with notes of nutty toasted sesame and roasted garlic.

"Our name comes from the Japanese concept 'zenbu' which means whole, and our whole food approach is on full display with ZENB Ramen," said Hugo Pérez, ZENB Chief Storyteller. "With a growing interest in Asian cuisine and as consumers continue to seek simplicity and convenience from their foods, we tapped our deep understanding of flavor and food ingredients to fashion a refined ramen that embodies the cultural influence of Japan with the added nutritional benefits ZENB is known for."

ZENB is a division of Mizkan, a Japanese food company that has been changing the way people think about food for over two centuries. Today, ZENB embraces the long-held nature-driven upcycling approach to food development, adding less, wasting nothing and unleashing the power of plants. This philosophy is what drives ZENB to reinvent pantry staples while preserving the taste, texture, integrity and delight in everyday foods, like with ZENB Ramen.

Ramen lovers will have the opportunity to sample ZENB Ramen around the country this summer, as the brand heads out for the second season of its "Keeping It Real" mobile sampling tour to introduce foodies to its plant-full foods.

ZENB Ramen is available exclusively on ZENB.com and will be available early this summer on Amazon. A variety of ZENB products can also be found in hundreds of grocery stores from coast to coast and in Hawaii, with more locations being added every week. You can learn more about ZENB Ramen at ZENB.com/ramen and find a store near you by visiting ZENB.com/store-locator.

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee) is a plant-based food company committed to helping people Eat Like It Matters. We exist to cultivate more conscientious eating… in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. We take a plant-full approach as we reinvent everyday food using only real ingredients. Embracing the Japanese zenbu (全部) concept of WHOLE, we add less and waste nothing to unleash the flavor & nutrients of plants. ZENB offers a range of products that elevate deliciousness, including ZENB Pasta in seven signature shapes, ZENB Cracker Crisps, ZENB Pasta Sides and on-the-go ZENB Pasta Bowls, with an ongoing pipeline of products launching regularly. Our food development legacy stretches back over 200 years with a nature-driven, upcycling approach. To reinforce the importance of plant-forward fuel for high performance lifestyles, ZENB has teamed up with leading global sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

