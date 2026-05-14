ZenBusiness Brings AI-Powered Formation and Compliance Infrastructure to SMB Platforms

With nearly one million businesses formed since 2015, ZenBusiness enables payroll, fintech, commerce, accounting, and AI-native platforms to integrate trusted formation and compliance workflows directly into their platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenBusiness®, the AI platform providing trusted guidance to nearly one million small business owners, today announced the expansion of ZenBusiness Enterprise, its embedded infrastructure program that allows leading SMB platforms to integrate formation, EIN, registered agent, licensing, and compliance workflows directly into their own customer experiences.

The number of new businesses started each year has doubled over the last decade, and entrepreneurs are increasingly starting and running their businesses inside payroll, commerce, fintech, accounting, and AI-native platforms. As this shift continues, these platforms need trusted infrastructure to handle the legal, regulatory, and operational workflows behind starting a business. ZenBusiness Enterprise handles the hardest parts of starting and maintaining a business through SOC2-compliant, enterprise-grade, API-driven, scalable embedded workflows built for enterprise-scale partner integrations in the platforms where entrepreneurs already work.

Backed by over a decade of formation and compliance expertise, spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., ZenBusiness Enterprise is already helping existing partners keep customers within their platform while meaningfully expanding the value they deliver to small businesses.

"Entrepreneurs are starting businesses in more places than ever before," said Sameer Gulati, President and Chief Product Officer at ZenBusiness. "ZenBusiness Enterprise helps SMB platforms replace those disconnected experiences with done-for-you workflows backed by more than a decade of data on how nearly one million businesses start and grow. That data foundation is what lets us complete the work for customers, where general-purpose AI tends to stop at guidance. With millions of new businesses launching every year, that work has never mattered more."

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that often stop at guidance, ZenBusiness Enterprise connects AI-powered experiences to trusted operational workflows, including formation, EIN procurement, registered agent services, state registrations, licensing, compliance filings, and business entity management. These areas sit at the core of the ZenBusiness platform, one example being fully AI-automated EIN procurement design to support enterprise-scale demand with virtually no volume limits or a ceiling on how many can be processed in a day.

As AI agents become a front door for business creation and operation, ZenBusiness is evolving its API-driven partner integrations toward Model Context Protocol (MCP)-compatible and agent-ready interfaces.

ZenBusiness Enterprise gives partners new ways to deepen customer relationships and support entrepreneurs throughout the full lifecycle of building and operating a business. Its APIs cover the most common moments where platforms need formation and compliance support, including:

Payroll and HRIS: Enable customers to launch, manage payroll, and operate their business in one place with embedded formation and compliance workflows, including entity formation, EIN procurement, S corp election support, state employer registrations, and ongoing compliance.

Enable customers to launch, manage payroll, and operate their business in one place with embedded formation and compliance workflows, including entity formation, EIN procurement, S corp election support, state employer registrations, and ongoing compliance. Commerce, domains, and website services: Help customers move from digital presence to a legally operating business, with formation, EIN, licensing, and compliance services embedded at the point of launch and compliance services integrated directly into online store, domain, website, and digital launch experiences.

Help customers move from digital presence to a legally operating business, with formation, EIN, licensing, and compliance services embedded at the point of launch and compliance services integrated directly into online store, domain, website, and digital launch experiences. Fintech , banking, and payments: Provide entrepreneurs faster access to banking, payments, lending, and other financial products with verified entity information, EIN procurement, state registrations, and the compliance documentation required to support business onboarding and approval workflows.

Provide entrepreneurs faster access to banking, payments, lending, and other financial products with verified entity information, EIN procurement, state registrations, and the compliance documentation required to support business onboarding and approval workflows. Accounting and practice management: Surface entity status, filings, documents, deadlines, and compliance workflows inside advisor and practice management tools.

Surface entity status, filings, documents, deadlines, and compliance workflows inside advisor and practice management tools. AI-native platforms: Give AI experiences a trusted execution layer to turn business intent into business action, from formation and EIN to compliance and registration workflows.

When business owners can execute these critical steps within a trusted platform, they are far more likely to complete that process. Customers cite trust, convenience, and avoiding the need to evaluate multiple providers as the primary reasons they prefer to stay within a single platform.

ZenBusiness was named Most Popular of Forbes Best LLC and Formation Services of 2026, bringing enterprise-grade security and a proven track record to every partner integration.

For more information, visit zenbusiness.com or contact [email protected].

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is a company that empowers entrepreneurs to start, run, grow, and stay compliant, all in one place. As a leader in business formations and compliance, ZenBusiness blends AI with award-winning human support to simplify and accelerate small business success. We help business owners protect their personal assets, meet compliance requirements, and grow confidently through one seamless, intuitive platform.

ZenBusiness believes that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue business ownership. With a mission to champion the dreams of entrepreneurs, we enable small business owners to achieve success on their own terms by doing what they love.

Nearly 1 million businesses have turned to ZenBusiness for their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit www.zenbusiness.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ZenBusiness