ZenCase Appoints Olivia Mockel as President and COO

Practice management visionary brings leadership and daily operational expertise to legal practice management growth company.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenCase, a leading developer of innovative legal software solutions, today announced the appointment of Olivia Mockel as its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ms. Mockel brings a distinguished 15-year career as a multi-platform software CEO, marked by her exceptional ability to drive strategic growth, innovate product development, and foster outstanding customer success.  

ZenCase
ZenCase

Ms. Mockel's impressive journey includes her tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of PCLaw | Time Matters, LLC. Under her leadership, the company experienced remarkable growth and development, with a strong focus on product enhancement and customer satisfaction. As COO, Olivia was pivotal in establishing the PCLaw | Time Matters joint venture with LexisNexis, overseeing post-merger integration plans and revitalizing digital engagement strategies. Her accomplishments in this role underscore her proficiency in driving organizational progress. 

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Mockel and are confident that her expertise and leadership will drive the company's continued success in the ever-evolving legal software industry, said TJ Fraser, CEO and Founder of ZenCase. "Her commitment to building collaborative company cultures and fostering talented teams aligns perfectly with ZenCase's core values and growth objectives."

"I am driven to help legal professionals become more efficient through innovative legal technology," said Ms. Mockel. "ZenCase is a platform that allows law firms with advanced workflows to move to the cloud to increase productivity and efficiency."

Before her tenure at PCLaw | Time Matters, Ms. Mockel served as the Vice President of Design & Automation and Customer Experience at LEAP Legal Software, where she led teams and initiated customer-focused programs. Olivia's international experience extends beyond North America as she worked at EY in Dubai, where she developed revenue-generating digital business services within the EY Growth Solutions portfolio for clients across the Middle East and North Africa. Her role included launching innovative services that added significant value to clients.  

About ZenCase:

ZenCase is a developer of modern legal practice management software. ZenCase empowers law firms with an all-in-one platform to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and enhance client experiences seamlessly. With a focus on innovation and customer success, ZenCase delivers transformative technology that drives growth and profitability for law firms. For more information, visit zencase.com

