Zencoder Launches Zenflow Work: For the Rest of the Work

New goal-driven automations, business app integrations, and messaging assistants accelerate the 75 percent of work that coding agents can't touch

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zencoder today launched Zenflow Work, a major expansion of its AI orchestration platform that accelerates everything around the code: the planning, the coordination, the reporting, and the communication that consume most of an engineer's day. And then it goes further, bringing the same structured, goal-driven AI workflows to product, marketing, sales, customer success, finance, and HR teams.

AI coding agents have changed how software gets built. Engineers use Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and others to write, test, and review code faster than ever. But ask any engineer how they actually spend their day, and coding is maybe a quarter of it. The rest is chasing information, sitting in meetings, reviews, emails, documents, prep work.

"Coding agents made engineers 10x faster at writing code. But there's actually more routine work outside of coding than there is in coding, with people spending three quarters of their time doing that," said Andrew Filev, CEO and Founder of Zencoder. "Zenflow Work is for the other 75 percent."

The Other 75 percent: What Coding Agents Don't Touch

Zenflow Work introduces goal-driven automations that handle the work surrounding code: multi-step workflows that execute across Jira, Linear, Notion, Gmail, Google Docs, and more, and conclude automatically once success criteria are met.

Standup briefs : Every morning, the agent searches Jira for issues updated in the last 24 hours, groups them by what shipped, what's in progress, and what's blocked, and writes a 5-bullet summary. It's waiting before you sit down.

: Every morning, the agent searches Jira for issues updated in the last 24 hours, groups them by what shipped, what's in progress, and what's blocked, and writes a 5-bullet summary. It's waiting before you sit down. Release notes : The agent reads PRs merged to main this week, categorizes by feature, fix, and improvement, and writes user-facing release notes in Google Docs. What used to take half a day takes 10 minutes of review.

: The agent reads PRs merged to main this week, categorizes by feature, fix, and improvement, and writes user-facing release notes in Google Docs. What used to take half a day takes 10 minutes of review. Stakeholder updates : The agent compiles completed issues from Jira, drafts a weekly update email in Gmail, and saves it as a draft for your review. The email that gets dropped first when you're busy now writes itself.

: The agent compiles completed issues from Jira, drafts a weekly update email in Gmail, and saves it as a draft for your review. The email that gets dropped first when you're busy now writes itself. Meeting prep : The agent checks Google Calendar for tomorrow's product review, finds all Jira and Linear issues mentioned in the invite, pulls their status, reads the Notion spec, and writes a prep doc. 45 minutes of tab-switching becomes a single task.

: The agent checks Google Calendar for tomorrow's product review, finds all Jira and Linear issues mentioned in the invite, pulls their status, reads the Notion spec, and writes a prep doc. 45 minutes of tab-switching becomes a single task. Sprint retro data: The agent pulls completed and rolled-over issues, calculates completion rate by team member, identifies re-estimated items, and writes findings to Notion. Retros grounded in real data, not memory.

Not Just Engineers: Every Team Has Their Own 75 percent

Sales reps spend more time on proposals and follow-ups than selling. Marketers spend more time coordinating than creating. Finance teams spend more time chasing receipts than analyzing spend. Zenflow Work handles the repetitive multi-step work across all of them.

Sales : A prospect emails requirements, the agent reads the thread, drafts a proposal in Google Docs, asks "they mentioned SOC 2 compliance, should I add a security section?", and refines based on your answer. A 3-hour writing session becomes a 20-minute review.

: A prospect emails requirements, the agent reads the thread, drafts a proposal in Google Docs, asks "they mentioned SOC 2 compliance, should I add a security section?", and refines based on your answer. A 3-hour writing session becomes a 20-minute review. Marketing : The agent reads PRs merged to main, writes a marketing brief for each user-facing change, and creates a campaign ideas page in Notion. Marketers know what shipped within days, not weeks.

: The agent reads PRs merged to main, writes a marketing brief for each user-facing change, and creates a campaign ideas page in Notion. Marketers know what shipped within days, not weeks. Finance : The agent scans Gmail for subscription receipts, cross-references against the approved vendor list, and flags duplicates, unapproved tools, and anything unused for 30+ days. Most companies have 20–40 percent SaaS waste. This finds it.

: The agent scans Gmail for subscription receipts, cross-references against the approved vendor list, and flags duplicates, unapproved tools, and anything unused for 30+ days. Most companies have 20–40 percent SaaS waste. This finds it. HR: As review cycle approaches, the agent pulls six months of Jira and Linear tickets for each employee, reads their 1:1 notes in Notion, and writes a structured prep doc. Managers walk into performance conversations with facts, not impressions.

Your Agent, in Your Messaging App

Users can start tasks, get real-time updates, and chat with their Zenflow agent directly from Telegram or Slack, with WhatsApp support coming later. The same messaging-first interaction that made OpenClaw a phenomenon, delivered through structured workflows and a curated set of integrations with a tighter security perimeter.

"Zenflow's orchestration approach is already proven on the coding side: in internal benchmarks, intelligent routing across pipeline stages made coding 2.7x cheaper per resolved task, at equal or better quality. Zenflow Work brings that same multi-model engine to business workflows."

Deep Business App Integrations

Zenflow agents connect directly to the tools teams use daily, reading, writing, and coordinating across platforms:

Project Management: Jira, Linear, Notion

Jira, Linear, Notion Communication: Gmail, Slack, Telegram

Gmail, Slack, Telegram Productivity: Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, Google Calendar

Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, Google Calendar Remote MCP connections with OAuth for Amplitude, Sentry, and additional third-party services

The release also adds built-in file management (preview and edit PPTX, PDF, XLSX, DOCX) and a browser tab that lets agents view websites, inspect elements, and capture screenshots as part of their workflows. More integrations are on the way.

Multi-Model Orchestration: 2.7x Cheaper Per Resolved Task

Zenflow's model-agnostic architecture is also an economic advantage. Internal research on a hard subset of SWE-bench Pro shows that routing each workflow stage to the right model, rather than running a single frontier model end-to-end, cuts cost per resolved task by about 60 percent while matching or improving output quality. Holding the planner fixed to Claude Opus and swapping in Gemini Flash as the implementer made the pipeline about 2.7x cheaper than running Opus end to end. The orchestration layer manages this routing automatically.

Availability

Zenflow Work is available now as a free update at zencoder.ai/zenflow. Model-agnostic, supporting Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Gemini. Plugins available for VS Code and JetBrains.

About Zencoder

Zencoder builds the orchestration layer for AI-first engineering and business operations. Founded by serial entrepreneur Andrew Filev and powered by a global team of 50+ engineers, the company holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 certifications. For more information, visit zencoder.ai.

Media Contact Ignacio Ramirez, Founder @ Switch PR | [email protected] | 415-517-6708

Sales: [email protected]

SOURCE Zencoder