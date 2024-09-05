Zencoder's AI Coding Agent Selected for TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 Startup Battlefield

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zencoder , a pioneering startup transforming the software development landscape, is excited to announce its selection for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 2024. Out of thousands of applicants, Zencoder was chosen to showcase its innovation at TechCrunch Disrupt (Oct. 28-30), placing it among the top data-driven startups in the industry. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur Andrew Filev, an AI visionary and founder and former CEO of Wrike (acquired by Citrix for $2.25B in 2021), Zencoder aims to transform how developers write, debug, and optimize code, bringing unprecedented efficiency and accuracy to the coding process.

Filev's journey from founding Wrike to the forthcoming launch of Zencoder highlights his continued dedication to transforming industries through innovative software. After leading Wrike to global success and investing as a seed investor in Miro , another collaboration tool aimed at improving productivity for knowledge workers, Filev is now focused on revolutionizing software development for the developer community with Zencoder's cutting-edge AI.

"Being chosen for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is a testament to the groundbreaking work we're doing at Zencoder. Just as Wrike revolutionized collaborative work, Zencoder is set to reshape software development. Our AI agents don't just help developers write code faster—they enable smarter, context-aware, more accurate code by understanding entire codebases. We're building AI that works alongside developers to solve complex challenges, accelerate innovation, and drive better results faster." - Andrew Filev, Founder & CEO

Experience Zencoder at SaaStr Annual

In the interim, attendees of SaaStr Annual (Sept. 9-11) are invited to visit Zencoder at Booth G115 for live demonstrations of how Zencoder's AI coding agents can revolutionize development processes and propel projects to new heights. Additionally, Andrew Filev will lead a Superbraindate session on "Outsmarting Billion-Dollar LLMs," with learnings for startups and enterprises at any stage of growth.

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on the Startup Battlefield stage include Dropbox, Mint, Vurb, Trello, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading stage for debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for emerging innovators. Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

About Zencoder

Zencoder is a pioneering AI startup focused on enhancing the software development process through embedded AI coding agents. Founded by industry veteran Andrew Filev with a passion for innovation, Zencoder aims to make coding more efficient, accurate, and enjoyable for developers worldwide. Zencoder has a team of 45+ AI experts, engineers, and data scientists across the globe.

