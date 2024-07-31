Zendata Unveils Groundbreaking AI Governance and Data Privacy Solution

Zendata launches comprehensive platform for AI model and data usage scanning, enhancing governance, bias detection, and compliance across enterprise AI ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendata , the leading provider of data privacy and AI explainability solutions, today announced the launch of its Advanced AI Model and Data Usage Scanning platform. This innovative offering delivers comprehensive governance, bias detection, and compliance capabilities across entire AI and data ecosystems, addressing the growing need for transparent and responsible AI deployment in enterprises.

Recent industry reports indicate that 73.1% of AI experts cite data privacy, security, and governance as the primary concern for enterprise LLM adoption. Zendata's new platform directly addresses these challenges, providing organizations with unprecedented visibility and control over their AI operations and data usage.

Key features of Zendata's Advanced AI Model and Data Usage Scanning platform include:

Risk Management for AI Copilots: Address potential risks associated with AI-powered assistants, including data leakage, inappropriate outputs, and unauthorized access. Comprehensive AI Governance: Implement robust frameworks to oversee AI operations effectively, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and regulatory requirements. Advanced Bias Detection: Utilize state-of-the-art models to identify and mitigate biases in AI systems, promoting fair and ethical decision-making. Continuous Compliance Monitoring: Ensure ongoing adherence to evolving data privacy regulations and industry standards across the AI lifecycle. Dark Data Discovery: Uncover and manage hidden data sources within the organization, reducing potential vulnerabilities and improving overall data governance. Unified Data Visibility: Gain clear insights into data flows and AI decision processes, making complex systems more transparent and understandable.

"As AI becomes increasingly integral to business operations, organizations face growing challenges in managing the associated risks and ensuring responsible deployment," said Nara Pappu, CEO of Zendata. "Our Advanced AI Model and Data Usage Scanning platform empowers enterprises to harness the full potential of AI while maintaining the highest standards of governance, fairness, and compliance."

Zendata's solution has already demonstrated significant impact in real-world applications. A global payment processor utilizing the platform reported saving over 250 hours per month on PII management and achieved a 75% reduction in PII exposure. Similarly, an e-commerce company experienced a 98% reduction in unauthorized data access incidents and improved its data lifecycle visibility from 55% to 99%.

The launch of this comprehensive platform solidifies Zendata's position as a leader in the rapidly growing markets of AI governance and data privacy. With the global AI governance market projected to reach $936.4 million by 2029, Zendata is well-positioned to address the critical needs of enterprises navigating the complex landscape of AI adoption and data management.

For more information about Zendata's Advanced AI Model and Data Usage Scanning platform, visit www.zendata.dev

About Zendata

Based in San Francisco, Zendata provides cutting-edge data privacy and AI explainability solutions, helping organizations master their data ecosystems and AI operations. By transforming complex information into clear, actionable insights, Zendata ensures privacy compliance and demystifies AI decision-making processes for enterprises across various industries.

