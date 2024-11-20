Zendesk 2025 CX Trends Report: Human-Centric AI Drives Loyalty

AI-powered personalization, loyalty and human-like interactions redefine success for CX leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk's 2025 Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report reveals a pivotal shift in customer expectations: today's consumers demand AI interactions that feel more human, personalized, and engaging than ever before. Drawing on insights from over 10,000 global consumers and business leaders, Zendesk's seventh annual report uncovers five critical trends that will shape the future of customer service, underscoring how human-centric AI is redefining customer loyalty and becoming a strategic edge for companies.

The report highlights a growing divide between companies that embrace AI, termed "CX Trendsetters," and those lagging behind in traditional approaches. As consumer expectations continue to rise, businesses that integrate AI with a focus on empathy and personalization are gaining a strong advantage, building trust, and boosting customer retention. In fact, CX Trendsetters experience 33% higher customer acquisition rates, 22% higher customer retention rates, and 49% higher cross-sell revenue, proving a thoughtful approach to AI can be transformative—not just for creating memorable and meaningful customer experiences but also to the bottom line.

"AI should be more than just another technology we use—it's a way to bring companies and customers closer, and it's redefining the relationships we can build," said Zendesk CEO Tom Eggemeier. "At Zendesk, we believe that AI should be in service to humans and help companies understand and better connect to their customers as individuals. When brands focus on creating genuine, human-centered AI interactions, they don't just make things run more smoothly—they create trust, loyalty, and a lasting connection. This report shows that putting customers at the heart of AI is more than a smart strategy; it's becoming the new standard for building loyalty in a rapidly changing world."

Five Key Trends from Zendesk's 2025 CX Trends Report

1. Autonomous Service Accelerates with AI Copilots

Companies are embracing AI copilots—AI tools that support agents by managing routine tasks and enhancing efficiency—as they move toward autonomous service models. Seventy-three percent of agents believe that having an AI copilot would help them do their job better, freeing them up to focus on more complex issues, enabling a smooth and scalable experience.

While 90% of CX Trendsetters report positive returns on AI tools for agents, as copilots improve both the customer journey and operational agility, the use of shadow AI–external tools unapproved for agent use–has jumped up to 250% year-on-year in some industries. This is putting customer privacy, security and service quality at risk.

As CX leaders move towards a model of autonomous CX, with 75% of CX leaders expecting 80% of customer interactions to be resolved without human intervention in the next few years, they are entrusted with the responsibility to ensure their customers' data is kept safe and secure by providing AI solutions that prioritize reliability and security.

2. Consumer Confidence Rises with Human-Like AI Agents

In 2025, consumers are looking for AI that goes beyond efficiency and feels genuinely human. With 64% of consumers saying they are more likely to trust AI agents that embody traits like friendliness and empathy, companies are prioritizing AI that's engaging, relatable and authentic.

This focus on human-like AI is yielding strong results. CX leaders who invest in this approach report a significant boost in customer satisfaction and loyalty. By infusing AI with personality and warmth, companies are better positioned to meet rising expectations, differentiate themselves from competitors, and build lasting relationships with customers.

Shabib Sheikh, Vice President of Customer Support and Success, Vagaro, says "AI is an integral part of who we are and it's allowing us to do more with less. By leveraging Zendesk's AI, we've resolved 44% of incoming requests, reduced resolution time by 87%, and most importantly increased CSAT to 92%—setting a new standard for the beauty and wellness industry."

3. Personal AI Assistants Shape the Future of Customer Interactions

Personal AI assistants, like Siri and Alexa, are becoming integral to daily life, leading consumers to expect assistant-driven experiences in customer service, too. Sixty-seven percent of consumers are ready to delegate tasks like tracking orders and receiving personalized recommendations to AI, indicating an opportunity for companies to embrace assistant-first experiences. This shift marks the beginning of a more convenient, AI-led interaction model that frees consumers to focus on what matters most to them.

CX leaders preparing for an assistant-first world are already ahead, designing seamless interactions where AI handles routine requests, allowing human agents to focus on high-impact areas. With consumers increasingly expecting instant service through AI assistants, companies that prioritize these tools will deliver the frictionless, responsive experience that today's customers demand.

4. Voice AI Gains Ground as the Preferred Channel for Complex Issues

As Voice AI technology advances, customers are finding it easier to articulate their needs through voice, particularly for complex issues. Half of consumers have already engaged with Voice AI and want to adopt these technologies for their ability to have natural and conversational interactions.

By helping companies better connect with consumers across multiple platforms, including phone, messaging, and in-app, Voice AI offers consumers the sense of being "heard" and understood. This capability is especially valuable in handling nuanced inquiries, as Voice AI provides a more seamless experience that resonates with users seeking efficient yet personal support. In fact, 90% of Trendsetters recognize it as the next evolution in customer communication.

5. Personalization Redefines Customer Loyalty

Personalized service is now a defining feature of customer loyalty, with 61% of consumers expecting AI-driven interactions to feel tailored to them. As their expectations for great service rises, consumers have increasingly low tolerance for bad experiences, with 63% willing to switch to a competitor due to just one bad experience - a trend that's grown by 9% year-on-year.

As CX leaders double down on personalization to enhance customer relationships, loyalty is becoming the ultimate power metric in today's competitive landscape. Through personalized recommendations and tailored responses, AI enables companies to create unique, meaningful experiences that meet and exceed customer expectations for relevance and value.

Fifty-six percent of companies seen as Trendsetters are prioritizing using AI to personalize the customer experience. As they embrace AI, they are realizing tremendous value and are 128% more likely to report high ROI from AI, solidifying their position as leaders in the AI-powered CX era.

The Path Forward for CX Leaders

Zendesk's 2025 CX Trends Report offers a roadmap for businesses looking to thrive in an AI-driven world. Companies aiming to lead must integrate AI with a human-centric approach, focusing on empathy, personalization, and transparency to meet customer demands. Download the full Zendesk 2025 CX Trends Report here for a comprehensive look at the five trends shaping the future of customer experience and the steps companies can take to become CX Trendsetters.

Methodology

Data from CX Trends comes from two survey sources. Zendesk surveyed nearly 5,100 consumers and 5,400 customer service and experience leaders, agents and technology buyers across 22 countries and organizations, ranging from small business to enterprise. The data was collected between June and July 2024. Results from each survey were weighted to remove bias from the survey samples.

