Zendesk Acquisition of Momentive Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed
Introduces Substantial Execution Risk, Has Unconvincing Strategic Rationale, Relies On Synergy Claims That Are Not Credible, Lacks Financial Justification, Is Result Of Poor Process, And Impairs Zendesk's Long-Term Value Creation Potential
Zendesk Analysts & Investors Negative On Transaction
JANA Partners Releases Presentation to Proxy Advisory Firms
Feb 01, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today released its presentation to proxy advisory firms regarding Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) flawed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).
The full presentation is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk
