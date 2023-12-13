Zendesk Appoints Kelly Grier to Board of Directors

News provided by

Zendesk, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 16:21 ET

Grier's long tenure and experience at Ernst & Young will help prime company for future growth

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk today announced Kelly Grier has joined its Board of Directors.

As Ernst & Young's U.S. Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner Emeritus, Grier led a $24 billion professional services organization with four services lines comprising more than 81,000 people in 31 countries. Her leadership portfolio also includes membership in Ernst & Young's Global Executive and Global Practice Group, in addition to her role as Executive Sponsor for Ernst & Young's focus on diversity, equity and inclusiveness.

"Kelly's industry knowledge, coupled with her consulting expertise and profound understanding of driving growth and innovation, makes her an ideal fit for our board. We look forward to her contributions," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk.

"Zendesk has always led the way in customer experience, but the proliferation of AI innovation is the new reality for CX leaders. Zendesk is uniquely positioned to help businesses manage this transformational shift," said Grier. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Tom, the leadership team and my fellow directors to drive Zendesk's long-term vision and growth."

Grier's career spans over 30 years of professional service, specializing in strategic transformations, operational efficiency and talent development and the intersection of technology and human capital. Her appointment comes at a critical time as Zendesk focuses on expanding its product portfolio with artificial intelligence capabilities and identifies paths for new revenue streams.

Grier also serves on the boards of Booking Holdings Inc., CDW Inc., and Illinois Tool Works and joins the current board members: Stephen Ensley, David Erlong, Hisham Hasan, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Ryan Lanpher and Tarim Wasim.

To learn more about Zendesk management and the company's board of directors, please visit https://www.zendesk.com/company/management-team/.

About Zendesk
Zendesk is on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies and customers to create connections. Our customer experience software unlocks the power of billions of interactions, enabling businesses to build rich, meaningful relationships with their customers. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark and today operates in more than 20 countries around the world.

SOURCE Zendesk, Inc.

Also from this source

Zendesk extends its CX leadership with powerful generative AI offerings

Zendesk, Inc. today announced market-leading customer experience (CX) generative AI advancements that allow companies to realize immediate business...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.