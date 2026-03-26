Zendesk Completes Acquisition of Forethought

Company Advances Resolution Platform with Self-Improving AI Agents to Lead the Agentic Service Era

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk today announced the completion of its acquisition of Forethought, an AI agent platform enabling Zendesk to immediately offer self-improving AI agents to customers looking to elevate their service experiences. Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk work seamlessly within Zendesk and across any platform, making it easy for customers to deploy best-in-class AI agents within their existing technology stacks.

"We are moving beyond systems that manage conversations to AI that drives real outcomes. No one but Zendesk is delivering self-improving AI agents like ours – where every interaction makes the system smarter, every outcome is measurable, and every business can deliver service that drives lasting customer value," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk. "As we scale these agents, we are creating a future defined by continuous improvement and unmatched customer experiences."

Following the completion of the acquisition, Zendesk will rapidly integrate Forethought's AI technology, setting a new standard for how autonomous agents are deployed at scale. Customers will soon have access to Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk – purpose-built agents to enhance service experiences across chat, email, and voice. These agents automate routine tasks, connect with existing workflows, and scale across teams, while delivering measurable improvements in resolution time and service quality.

Zendesk announced its intent to acquire Forethought on March 11, 2026. The acquisition closed following the fulfillment of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Zendesk

Zendesk powers exceptional service for every person on the planet. As the leader in AI-powered service, we help businesses deliver faster, smarter, and more personal customer and employee experiences. Our platform is purpose-built for service – combining AI agents, automation, and human insight to make every interaction seamless. We design our technology to enhance service, making it more intuitive, responsive, and effective. Easy to use, easy to scale, and designed for immediate impact, Zendesk helps companies strengthen relationships, improve efficiency, and grow. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

SOURCE Zendesk, Inc.