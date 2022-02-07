Zendesk Last-Ditch Effort To Justify Momentive Acquisition Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed, The Market Has Spoken: Momentive Transaction Is Wrong Path Forward For Zendesk
JANA Partners Opposes Momentive Acquisition
JANA Partners Releases New Letter to Zendesk Board
JANA Partners LLC
Feb 07, 2022, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting the flaws in Zendesk's last-ditch effort to justify its proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) (formerly SurveyMonkey).
The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE JANA Partners LLC
Share this article