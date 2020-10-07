Zendesk Prioritizes Workforce Wellbeing Across The Globe With Modern Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, the global preventative mental wellness platform, today announced its partnership with CRM software leader, Zendesk , to provide comprehensive mental health support to its global workforce.

The outbreak of COVID-19 rapidly created a new normal for the working world with entirely remote workforces tethered to technology and facing what could feel like an unrelenting wave of stress and anxiety. Zendesk executive and human resources teams were quick to prioritize their employees' mental wellbeing and wanted the right support in place to proactively manage the new stress employees were facing. In addition to encouraging all employees to prioritize self-care, the team wanted a meaningful approach which would include a comprehensive solution for mindfulness and mental health.

"We were looking for a solution that would cater to our employees' diverse mental health needs as we know that everyone is facing their own unique challenges. It is important to us that we support our entire workforce including those who may be experiencing challenges from everyday stress to parenting difficulties and could benefit from digital content or specialized coaching. We also appreciate that Modern Health caters to others who may need more clinical support in the form of tailored therapy," comments Evangeline Mendiola, global head of benefits at Zendesk.

In May 2020, Modern Health rolled out its solution to Zendesk employees across 20 countries.

"It's incredible to see Zendesk respond so rapidly to provide its workforce with the support it needs to navigate this new way of working that we've all been forced into", adds Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO of Modern Health. "We believe that every employee, wherever they may be working, should have access to quality mental health care that meets their specific needs. With our global network of coaching and therapists across 30 countries, we have been able to provide a truly global and localized single support system allowing Zendesk employees to proactively manage their mental health and prioritize self-care when they need it the most."

In just one month following implementation, 20% of employees engaged with their Modern Health benefits. Of the employees using the benefit, 90% connected with care and 50% matched with a certified coach. In that one month alone, Zendesk employees completed an average of 8.176 digital programs, including meditations and evidence-based wellness exercises.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists available in 35 languages. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally including Pixar, SoFi, Nextdoor, EA, and Rakuten. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $45 million from Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, actor Jared Leto, StitchFix CEO Katrina Lake, and 01 Advisors (Dick Costolo and Adam Bain).

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

