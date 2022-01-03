Zendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition
Zendesk Board Made Series of Flawed Decisions & Showed Reckless Disregard for Shareholder Capital, Merger Proxy Reveals
JANA Partners Demands Zendesk Promptly Terminate Momentive Acquisition & Instead Focus on Creating Shareholder Value
Jan 03, 2022, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey), and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction.
The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE JANA Partners LLC
