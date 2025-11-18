Zendesk to Deliver Secure, AI-Powered Employee Service Solutions Through Expanded Microsoft Integration

New integrations bring Zendesk's AI-driven support directly into Microsoft 365,

Driving Efficiency, Security, and Control for IT, HR, and Finance Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk, a pioneer in AI-powered service, has deepened its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft to bring Zendesk's service directly into Microsoft's AI ecosystem through two new integrations: Microsoft Agent 365, and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot. These integrations deliver seamless, secure, and intelligent service experiences within the Microsoft 365 tools employees use every day.

: Zendesk is a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365, a secure and autonomous platform that manages Zendesk AI agents within Microsoft's environment. Using Microsoft security and compliance tools, Agent 365 acts as a control plane autonomously managing Zendesk tickets, accessing knowledge bases, and maintaining seamless communication for Microsoft 365 users and support teams. Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot: This integration brings AI-powered Zendesk support inside Microsoft 365 apps, allowing employees to submit support tickets, check statuses, add notes, and escalate issues all without leaving their workflow.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft on Agent 365 and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot is a pivotal moment for Zendesk," said Craig Flower, Zendesk Chief Information Officer. "This collaboration not only solidifies our position as a leader in enterprise AI automation but also ensures that Zendesk remains at the forefront of the evolving digital worker landscape. By integrating with Agent 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot, we are empowering our customers with both autonomous and streamlined support capabilities, optimizing operations, and ultimately delivering a more efficient and reliable employee experience within Microsoft 365."

Today's employee service landscape is increasingly complex, with IT, HR and Finance teams under pressure to deliver faster, more personalized support amid rising demand and limited resources. Zendesk is setting the industry standard with its AI-powered Resolution Platform, seamlessly integrated into Agent 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot. This unique solution simplifies operations, drives resolutions, and enables IT, HR and Finance teams to deliver exceptional employee experiences at scale. Microsoft 365 tools are critical to today's employee service operations and are one of the most useful integrations for Zendesk's Employee Service customers.

Together, Agent 365 and the Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot provide:

Faster resolution times and higher agent productivity by bringing AI-powered support to the platforms employees use daily.

Secure, compliant management of AI assistants within Microsoft's trusted governance frameworks.

Enhanced visibility and auditable workflows, enabling IT, HR and Finance teams to confidently scale AI services while protecting sensitive information.

"AI is transforming how organizations deliver employee service, and Microsoft's collaboration with Zendesk is leading that change by enabling a new era of intelligent support," said Srini Raghavan, Corporate Vice President of Copilot & Agents Ecosystem. "We're combining the power of Microsoft 365 Copilot's intelligence with Zendesk's modern service platform, enabling employees to resolve IT, HR, and Finance issues seamlessly within the tools they use every day," said Srini Raghavan, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Copilot and Agent Ecosystem at Microsoft.

The Zendesk integration for Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available to install from the Zendesk Marketplace starting November 21.

