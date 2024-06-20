Zendesk Ventures Backs unitQ, Solidifying a Powerful Strategic Partnership

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI-powered customer feedback platform empowering organizations to take a customer-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services and experiences, announced today that the Zendesk global venture fund, Zendesk Ventures, has invested in unitQ as part of their strategy to back AI-first companies focused on enhancing customer and employee experiences.

Zendesk's investment in unitQ marks a major milestone, as Zendesk, the company providing the most complete AI solution for CX in the market, is not only a valued unitQ customer but also a strategic investor.

"We chose unitQ after evaluating and trying different solutions in the market," said Shawn Slipy, Vice President Global CX Operations, Zendesk. "The granularity and speed at which unitQ is able to deliver actionable customer insights is above and beyond what others could offer, and we're grateful for our continued partnership."

unitQ is thrilled to deepen our partnership with Zendesk Ventures as they offer access to CX and AI experts as well as an opportunity to accelerate growth and innovation when it comes to recruiting talent and growing unitQ's customer base and brand awareness.

"We've experienced the power of Zendesk's community first-hand and are excited to explore joint go-to-market efforts with Zendesk's ecosystem of customers, technology partners and evangelists," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ Co-Founder and CEO. "Partnering with Zendesk means joining forces with a leader that opens doors to top-tier talent and industry networks. We've gained more than just funding – we're now connected to a community and receive tailored mentorship to help our company's growth."

The Customer Feedback Imperative

Customer feedback today is disparate, siloed and manually aggregated across sources — support calls, surveys, reviews, product usage data, social media and more — and lives in unstructured forms like voice and text. It's hard for engineering, product and customer experience teams to get a single source of truth from all customer feedback to derive accurate and actionable insights.

unitQ aggregates customer feedback — in 100's of languages translated from 60+ sources — and automatically groups it into granular categories allowing teams to pinpoint the root cause of all customer friction. With unitQ, companies can discover what customers like, dislike and want more of by making sense of real-time customer feedback with proprietary generative AI — to build the worlds' leading products, services and experiences.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is on a mission to power exceptional service for every person on the planet. As the industry leader in customer experiences, Zendesk helps businesses bring together the best of AI agents, workflow automation and human agents for their customers and employees. With Zendesk software and expertise, businesses deliver service that increases customer loyalty and drives revenue at a reduced cost. Learn more at www.zendesk.com .

About unitQ

unitQ revolutionizes how product builders, engineers, support leaders and team members understand feedback in real time to build superior products, fix bugs faster and resolve support issues at scale. With unitQ's customer feedback platform, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users; know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets; or drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

unitQ AI centralizes feedback from all feedback sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Customer-centric companies like Bumble, CarGurus, HelloFresh, Pinterest, Spotify and Zendesk rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

unitQ is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

