Zendesk (ZEN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Zendesk, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk") (NYSE: ZEN) for violations of federal securities laws.

On October 2, 2019, Zendesk disclosed that it had experienced a data breach in 2016 involving 10,000 accounts that were activated prior to November 1, 2016. Following this news, the price of Zendesk stock fell approximately $2.00 per share, closing down at $69.81 per share on October 2, 2019.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Zendesk investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

