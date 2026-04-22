Zendrop Launches AI Creatives: UGC Video Ads in Minutes -- for Under $20

Now in beta, this AI-powered video studio built into the Zendrop platform generates high-converting UGC-style video ads without a costly production budget or agency.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendrop, the leading all-in-one dropshipping platform trusted by hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide, today announced the beta launch of AI Creatives, a fully integrated AI-powered video ad tool available directly within the Zendrop platform.

Zendrop's AI Creatives enables dropshippers to produce UGC-style video ads in minutes, without hiring a video team, purchasing stock footage, or relying on expensive production agencies.

Video Studio, part of Zendrop's new AI Creatives suite, lets sellers generate UGC-style video ads with AI avatars and ready-to-use scripts in a single workflow.

Solving the Biggest Creative Bottleneck in E-Commerce

Hiring a professional UGC creator costs brands $500 to $1,200 per video on average, according to JoinBrands. E-commerce stores testing just a handful of creatives each month can easily spend thousands before factoring in usage rights, revisions, or rush fees. AI Creatives cuts that cost to a fraction, delivering finished video ads in minutes instead of weeks.

Video Studio, accessible inside Zendrop's AI Creatives suite, works with any product in the Zendrop catalog, pulling product details directly into the creative workflow so sellers can go from discovery to finished video ad in a single session.

Every video is optimized for TikTok, Meta's Reels, and YouTube Shorts, and saved to a personal Video Library where sellers can preview, download, and deploy across their ad channels.

"In e-commerce, the seller who moves fastest almost always wins. A trending product has a window of days, not weeks — and AI Creatives lets any seller go from product to finished ad in minutes."

— Jared Goetz, CEO of Zendrop

How to Get Started

Video Studio is now available in beta to all Zendrop users; simply register or log in and select AI Creatives from the left-hand navigation menu. AI Credits power each video generation and can be purchased directly within the platform.

Zendrop Academy, Zendrop's coaching and training platform for dropshippers, will also offer dedicated live sessions and on-demand courses to help sellers get the most out of AI Creatives.

Zendrop will continue to expand Video Studio capabilities, providing merchants access to the best AI video models through one integrated experience with everything they need to grow their business.

Learn more at https://www.zendrop.com/ai-ad-generator/

About Zendrop

Zendrop is a dropshipping and fulfillment platform that offers over one million products, an AI store builder, automated order fulfillment, fast U.S. and global shipping, and print-on-demand, backed by 24/7 support. With a growing suite of AI tools, Zendrop is expanding what's possible for entrepreneurs who want to run smarter, faster stores.

Contact: Ella Ozery

Phone: 407-394-7093

Email: [email protected]

Website: zendrop.com

SOURCE Zendrop