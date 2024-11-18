Zendure Expands SolarFlow to North America to Deliver a New Solution for Home Energy Independence

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies, announces the North American launch of the SolarFlow Kit, an advanced solar energy storage solution designed to make solar power more affordable and accessible for homeowners. Following a successful debut in Europe in 2023, the SolarFlow Kit now enters the North American market, addressing rising electricity costs and leveraging federal incentives to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions.

An All-in-One Solar Solution for Homeowners

The SolarFlow Kit offers a plug-and-play solution that integrates energy generation and storage with ease of installation, eliminating the need for utility permits or complex grid connections. The Kit includes a Hub 2000 controller with dual MPPT to 1800W, two AB2000S batteries with expandable storage, a Microinverter, a Smart Meter CT(Current Transformer), and a 1640W rigid solar panel. During the day, solar power generated from solar panels flows through Hub 2000 and some of the power is converted into AC through a microinverter to run your home appliances. Excess power is routed to batteries so the stored energy can be used at night, Hub 2000 can handle up to 1,800 W dual MPPT of solar power, and the microinverter output can be set between 0 and 1,200W.

Intelligent Energy Management with Smart Meter CT

Smart Meter CT provides real-time monitoring of energy generation, consumption, and storage. Through the smart mode, solar energy is automatically allocated to maximize meeting household needs and achieve second-level anti-reverse power feeding. Excess electricity can be stored for self-use, saving money without any complicated operations.

Reliable and Expandable Battery Technology

The AB2000S battery, a core component of the SolarFlow system, has a storage capacity of 1,920 Wh and can be expanded up to 7,680 Wh with additional batteries. It is equipped with advanced safety features, including an intelligent aerosol fire suppression system, a Battery Management System (BMS) for optimized performance, and a self-heating function to prevent degradation in sub-zero temperatures. These features ensure the system operates reliably year-round, even in harsh weather conditions.

Significant Savings and Federal Incentives

Designed to address the high electricity costs, the SolarFlow Kit enables homeowners to save up to $1,260 annually by offsetting up to 3,500 kWh of energy use. This makes it particularly beneficial for regions like California, where electricity rates average $0.36 per kWh. The system's capability to operate independently of the grid also makes it an ideal solution for decentralized solar energy needs, especially for users who are new to solar power and want to reduce their electricity bills without dealing with complex installations.

The North American launch of the SolarFlow Kit is further supported by the federal government's 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit, providing additional financial incentives for homeowners to invest in clean energy solutions.

Key Product Highlights

Cost Savings: The SolarFlow Kit enables significant energy savings, offsetting up to 3,500 kWh annually and reducing electricity costs by up to $1,260

Easy, Permit-Free Installation: Designed for accessibility, the Kit eliminates the need for permits or grid connections, allowing users to set it up independently.

Smart Energy Management: The system's Smart Meter CT tracks energy usage in real-time, optimizing solar power allocation and minimizing grid feedback.

High-Performance Battery Storage: Expandable battery options from 1.92 kWh to 7.68 kWh meet diverse household needs while ensuring year-round reliability with advanced safety features such as temperature regulation and overcharge protection.

Comprehensive Energy Management: A single Smart Meter CT can manage two SolarFlow Kits simultaneously, achieving second-level anti-reverse power feeding for maximum solar energy efficiency.

Price and Availability

The SolarFlow Kit is now available on its official website and through major retailers Amazon , with pricing starting at $3,932. For more information, visit Zendure.com or contact the Zendure media team at [email protected].

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centers of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow plug-in solar storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable, and resilient energy source for everyday living.

