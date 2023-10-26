Zendure Honored with Prestigious Good Design Award for Innovative Satellite Battery

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups is proud to announce that their Satellite Battery , a key component of the SuperBase V home energy storage system, has been honored with the prestigious Good Design Award winners 2023. This recognition underscores Zendure's commitment to cutting-edge design and sustainable energy solutions.

About Good Design Award

The Good Design Award recognizes excellence in various design categories, including product design, architecture, environmental design, and more. It aims to promote and celebrate designs that enhance the quality of life and contribute to society. Winning this award is a significant achievement and is a mark of distinction for designers and companies, indicating their commitment to innovative and high-quality design.

About Zendure Satellite Battery

Zendure's Satellite Battery , a vital component of the SuperBase V home energy storage system, is a groundbreaking, minimalist, and stackable solution that sets new standards for residential energy storage. With an impressive 64kWh storage capacity and seamless solar integration, this state-of-the-art Semi-Solid State Battery ensures efficient and reliable energy storage while allowing for versatile charging options and eco-friendly packaging. Users can easily manage the Satellite Battery via a user-friendly app, benefit from its enhanced design for structural strength, and experience seamless, cable-free stacking for space-saving efficiency.

"Receiving the G-Mark Design Award for our Satellite Battery is a tremendous honor," said Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure. "We are proud to contribute to a more sustainable future through our innovative design and technology, and this award serves as a testament to our commitment to excellence."

Addressing global energy challenges

In a world experiencing exponential growth in electricity consumption and challenges in traditional power generation sources, energy storage solutions are becoming increasingly vital. The Satellite Battery addresses this need by offering a flexible, sustainable, and efficient means of residential energy storage.

Based on the price differential between peak and off-peak hours in the United States, users can save an estimated $345 annually by optimizing their energy usage with the SBV system.

Furthermore, the utilization of semi-solid state batteries in the Satellite Battery provides a remarkable 42% increase in energy storage capacity compared to conventional LFP batteries.

Praise from jury members

The Satellite Battery's innovative design impressed the Good Design Award jury members. They noted its versatility, ease of stacking, and ability to connect to solar panels for efficient power replenishment. Its environmentally-conscious design, simple aesthetic, and user-friendly features also garnered accolades.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

For media inquiries and more information about Zendure's award-winning Satellite Battery, please contact: [email protected]

