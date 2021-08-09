Zendure Launches Power Station with Emphasis on Environmentalism and High-Tech Convenience

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, an outdoor electronics company based in Silicon Valley, is releasing a new Power Station designed to help both the user and the planet. SuperBase Pro 2000 is a 2,096Wh power station boasting 14 output ports, including AC, USB-C, USB-A, DC5521, and a car-style port.

The new power station has a nominal output of 2,000W pure sine wave power, but it can power devices that typically require up to 3,000W by exchanging some voltage for current. It can also provide up to 4,000W surge power for heavy duty devices that require extra startup current.

SuperBase Pro can be recharged quickly, thanks to its 1,800W AC Input. The power station can be charged to 80% in just one hour, and fully charged in just two.

Zendure's new power station also has household-grade UPS (uninterruptible power supply) capability, which means that the battery can quickly protect sensitive equipment from a sudden power outage.

With its compact size, built-in industrial grade wheels, and extending handle, Zendure's SuperBase Pro is designed for portability while still offering the kind of heavy-duty compatibility that is typical of larger, more expensive units. But where the new power station really shines is in the innovative features that can't be found in other portable chargers.

SuperBase Pro's large display gives the user lots of information, right on the device. But Zendure offers a companion app that provides much more insight into the operation of the power station, plus the ability to control many of SuperBase Pro's operations. Here are just a few of the things that the user can do with the app:

Turn Ports On/Off

Activate Amp-Up Mode (for 3000W compatibility)

Turn on Sleep Mode (Super Quiet)

Limit Power, Maximize Product Lifetime

Get Low-Battery Notifications

Set Charging Timer to Lower Your Energy Bill

Track Device Location

Change Device Preferences, including sounds, accessory light color, and display options

Remote management and location services are available to the user thanks to SuperBase Pro's built-in GPS and 4G IoT hardware. Users who purchase the new power station get a free year of 4G service for the device through Orange, a $99 USD value. The service works in 200 countries. Connectivity is also available through Wi-Fi.

Zendure's commitment to environmentalism shines through in another feature on the app, called ZenForest. As the user takes advantage of green energy, ZenForest tracks the effective carbon reduction, awarding points along the way. With these points, Zendure plants real trees around the world in the user's name, through a partnership with One Tree Planted. Zendure's ambitious goal is to plant 10 million trees by 2025.

To aid in their crusade for green energy, Zendure has also designed a 200W solar panel. The panel is IP67 waterproof and can be connected to other solar panels as part of a larger array.

Zendure's SuperBase Pro and the new solar panel are both launching on Indiegogo on August 17th at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern.

Specifications

SuperBase Pro 2000 and SuperBase Pro 1500

Model Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000/1500 Color Black Capacity 2,096Wh / 1,456Wh Battery Cells Li-NMC / LiFePO4 Dimensions 17.56 × 10.51 × 13.86in (44.6 x 27.6 x 35.2cm) Weight 21.2kg (46.5lbs) /21.8kg(48lbs) AC Input 1,800W DC Input XT60; 12V-60V, 10A/600W Max Output 6 x AC* : 2,000W Max (100-120V); 2,000W Max (220-240V) (only 4 x EU AC) 1 x Car Outlet: 13.6V/10A Max** 3 x DC5521: 13.6V/10A Max** USB-C(1): 5V-20V, 100W Max USB-C(2): 5V-20V, 100W Max USB-C(3)(4): 5V-12V, 20W Max Total LED Light RGB Multicolor Connectivity Smart Companion App, Wi-Fi, 4G IoT Accessories in box AC cable, MC4 to XT60 cable, MC 4 to AC Female Cable, accessory bag

* The EU edition has 4 × AC Outputs

** 136W total maximum power output for the Car Outlet and DC5521 Ports combined

Zendure Solar Panel

Model ZD200SP Color Black Rated Power 200W Voltage (Vmp) 18V Current (Imp) 11A Open-Circuit Voltage (Voc) 25V Connector MC4, 1m total Kickstand Triple Kickstand, Adjustable Angle Weight 16.6lbs/7.5kg Unfolded Dimensions 22.44 x 90.94 x 0.12in (57 x 231 x 0.3cm) Waterproof Level IP67 Operating Temperature -4°F to 140°F / -20°C to 60°C In the Box Storage Bag

About Zendure

Zendure is a charging technology company based in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Greater Bay Area in China. Zendure was launched in 2013 with the goal of making power available everywhere with products that exceed customer expectations. Today, Zendure sells in dozens of countries around the world. We regularly deliver innovative products that surprise and delight our rapidly-growing customer base, from our incredibly compact SuperMini to our rockstar power bank SuperTank Pro. We strive to meet the needs of a changing world. There is a growing consumer interest in unrestricted access to flexible power and environmentally-conscious means of minimizing reliance on traditional power sources. To meet this demand, we've developed SuperBase Pro 2000 for users interested in a power station with intelligent remote control capability and other forward-thinking features.

