Zendure Wins Coveted Red Dot Award for the Design of Its Whole-Home Energy Storage System, SuperBase V

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest growing clean energy tech startups, has received a highly regarded Red Dot award for the design of its plug-and-play, whole-home energy storage system, SuperBase V.

Red Dot is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, which recognizes outstanding design quality and innovation. Products are reviewed by an expert panel of judges based on whether it's aesthetically appealing, functional, smart or innovative – with design being at the forefront of their decisions.

The modular design of SuperBase V, which includes a smart home panel, power station, expansion batteries, mobile EV charger, solar panels and smart plugs, makes it easy to personalize power solutions for each person's specific needs.

Zendure's semi-solid state batteries deliver safer, customizable, expandable capacity from 6.4kWh to 64kWh, the first of this type in the industry. The maximum configuration stores enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more.

As backup power for an entire home, it is also the first and only system that can supply 120V/240V dual voltage from a single base unit to charge small and large appliances at the same time. The Home Panel can also charge two vehicles and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house.

Each base station comes with a variety of hook-ups and 14 ports for limitless power possibilities. The unit is also equipped with a pull-out handle and motorized wheels for easier portability around your home and on-the-go.

Zendure has also won a coveted Red Dot award in 2022 for its SuperBase Pro , receiving acclaim for the robust portable power station's ability to combine user-friendliness with climate protection. It was also lauded for its fast charging speed and rapid return to serviceability.

For more information on Zendure's award-winning products, please visit www.Zendure.com .

ABOUT ZENDURE

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's purpose is to help make energy available and accessible when and where you need it the most. Our mission is to democratize the latest Battery Technology to deliver clean and affordable electricity via devices and services suitable for on-grid and off-grid living. This will power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. Zendure's popular and award-winning products include the Zendure SuperBase V, Zendure SuperBase Pro. Since 2013, Zendure's industry-leading IoT home energy storage solutions have helped improve the lives of people around the world at home, at work, and at play.

SOURCE Zendure USA Inc.