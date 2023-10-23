Zenerate Emerges Victorious GITEX Global's Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition, Redefining Sustainability and ESG in Real Estate

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenerate, a pioneering AI proptech startup in the global real estate development industry, has clinched the top spot in GITEX Global's Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition. This victory underscores their commitment to advancing sustainability and driving disruptive changes within the real estate industry.

Zenerate has secured the first place in GITEX Global's Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition.
GITEX Global, held from October 16th to 20th in Dubai, served as a convergence point for innovative enterprises and thought leaders. This year's theme, 'The Year to Imagine AI in Everything' attracted participation from over 6,000 companies hailing from more than 170 countries, including an impressive roster of 1,800 startups.

The Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition, a highlight of GITEX Global, is the largest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Startups vie for top honors in a range of categories, aspiring to become the next unicorn in the tech world. Zenerate's groundbreaking contributions, focused on utilizing AI to address the housing crisis, catapulted them to the pinnacle of the Sustainability and ESG Disruptor category, accompanied by an $8,000 cash prize.

Zenerate's innovative AI-powered feasibility study engine greatly impressed the judging panel. This cutting-edge technology not only maximizes returns but also significantly enhances decision-making speed and efficiency. It empowers real estate developers to make well-informed decisions swiftly, thereby expediting housing development. Zenerate's innovative approach holds immense promise for alleviating the housing crisis, particularly in one of their key markets, the United States.

About Zenerate:

Zenerate, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2global Centre), is a venture-backed AI startup revolutionizing the landscape of real estate development. Their suite of consulting services and web-based products includes the Zenerate App, a real-time feasibility study tool and design automation solution tailored for multifamily and mixed-use developments. These AI-powered solutions enable stakeholders to identify the optimal use for any given site, facilitating sustainable and efficient development. For more information, please visit www.zenerate.ai or contact them at [email protected].

SOURCE Zenerate

