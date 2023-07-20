ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet Introduces New Packaging

ZenEvo

20 Jul, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenEvo Chocolate, a leading manufacturer of functional chocolates, unveiled eye-catching new packaging for its revolutionary ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet white chocolate and melatonin squares.

"We're excited to introduce our new packaging for ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet," said Jason Rudd, Partner, ZenEvo Chocolate, a pioneer of functional chocolates. "The new packaging is sure to get the attention of consumers and offer a clear representation of ZenEvo's quality and the purpose of the product."

The new packaging for ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet features imagery, fonts, and colors to stress the soothing nature of the product - including an illustrated slumbering sloth gently cradling the moon. The logo itself has also been updated, to offer a 'pillowy' feel to help convey the message of peacefulness. The updates are designed to capture the magic behind Sleepy Sweet at a glance and feel the tranquility and peaceful sleep it promises.

"We wanted to create packaging that would really stand out on the shelf," said Tye Thompson, Partner, ZenEvo Chocolate. "We think the new design does a great job of doing that, and we're confident that it will attract new customers."

ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet is a white chocolate square infused with 3mg of melatonin created with the utmost care using all natural ingredients. Melatonin is a natural hormone that helps to regulate sleep. ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet is also gluten-free and non-GMO.

Benefits of ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet:

  • Infused with 3mg of melatonin to help you fall asleep naturally
  • Regulates your sleep cycle for a better night's sleep
  • Made with all-natural ingredients
  • Gluten-free and non-GMO
  • Tasty white chocolate squares
  • Only 50 calories per square

ZenEvo Sleepy Sweet is available for purchase online at ZenEvoChocolate.com and at select retailers nationwide. Those interested in carrying the product can contact ZenEvo at 1-800-881-5033 or through the 'contact' form on the web site.

About ZenEvo
ZenEvo is a leading manufacturer of functional chocolates. ZenEvo uses only the finest all-natural ingredients to create a truly functional treat to help your body perform at its absolute best. For more information about ZenEvo, please visit ZenEvoChocolate.com.

Contact:
Zane Hagy
8653848564
[email protected]

SOURCE ZenEvo

