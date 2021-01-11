Zenfolio sets new industry standard in SaaS solution for photographers

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio announces the completion of an 18 month, multi-million dollar project to deploy cutting-edge technology designed to position the company as the leading SaaS platform for photographers, including several major updates that will enhance functionality and stability.

"Building a highly scalable intelligent SaaS platform from the ground up using best-of-breed cloud technologies has enabled Zenfolio to leverage AI and machine learning to deliver a compelling experience for our photographers to present their craft," says Keith Barraclough, Zenfolio CTO. "We can now be smarter in how we deliver images to a smartphone, how we offer our photographers intelligent CRM to reach their clients, and how we enable compelling e-commerce around the photoshoot experience."

The international Zenfolio development team, headquartered in Silicon Valley, recently completed a major infrastructure upgrade to support its global customer base. This includes a streamlined e-commerce flow and migrating 4 billion photographer images (16 Petabytes of data) to the IBM Cloud. Zenfolio is leveraging IBM Cloud to deliver a highly available, scalable cloud-based SaaS platform that leverages cloud storage from IBM and is designed to benefit from high value technology, such as AI.

"Infusing IBM Watson into cloud solutions provides Zenfolio with cutting-edge media delivery technology at a global scale. We have been impressed with the Zenfolio team's approach and commitment to deliver innovative solutions for photographers and their clients. By running its solution on IBM Cloud, they're able to drive innovation at scale in a secured environment," says Rob Sauerwalt, Vice President, Customer Success IBM Public Cloud.

The new state-of-the-art platform, anchored by IBM Cloud and integrated with other partners, has positioned Zenfolio to offer new services and features designed to revolutionize the photography industry.

Zenfolio is part of IBM's hybrid cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types -- whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms -- to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. The IBM public cloud is the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

Zenfolio Inc, a Centre Lane Partners company, offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily display, share, and sell their images. For more than a decade, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe and was voted best in the business by pro photographers in the U.S.

Photobooker.com by Zenfolio is a digital marketplace that enables photographers to promote their work and book new clients.

