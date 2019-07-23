ZenHub Workspaces Empowers Enterprise Software Development Teams With Individual Customizable Workflows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenHub, the most popular project management tool among teams using GitHub, today announced that ZenHub Enterprise now incorporates Workspaces, a new feature that allows every team within large, complex organizations to work in the way that fits their specific needs, tasks and styles. Workspaces evolves the prevailing "one view fits all" approach to organizing and managing software development teams and stakeholders by creating separate, customized team environments focused on their specific requirements and jobs to be done. ZenHub Enterprise is the powerful, on-premises version of its cloud-based product.

ZenHub Workspaces enables a GitHub repository (repo) to live in multiple workspaces at the same time. Now, developers and stakeholders can see and work with only what is relevant and helpful to them without the confusion and complexity of non-applicable pipelines and superfluous information. Each team can maintain its own working style, such as Scrum or Kanban, without being forced into the preferred style of another team. Workspaces allows enterprise teams developing or advancing the same codebase or repo — but different workflows — to work concurrently by creating separate pipeline structures for the same set of GitHub Issues.

"Large enterprises have multiple teams working in parallel, contributing to the same repos in GitHub. Previously, ZenHub required all of these teams to work in a unified way, which isn't always practical," said Aaron Upright, ZenHub executive and co-founder. "Our enterprise customers requested the ability to work across the same codebase while retaining their own personalized workflows. ZenHub Workspaces gives these teams the ability to accommodate the many chefs in the software development 'kitchen' with separate, customized team environments."

ZenHub Workspaces gives software teams the flexibility to optimize their individual workflows without impacting the experience of other development teams or collaborators across the enterprise. By personalizing an individual workspace, a particular functional team defines and only sees what workflow steps are meaningful to them. ZenHub Workspaces puts an end to large, monolithic software development workflows and breaks processes down into detailed contextual pipelines for each stakeholder.

The streamlined context and simplicity ease review of software project progress for stakeholders outside of the development team. It also enables better collaboration with distributed teams, third parties, contractors and off-shore teams.

ZenHub transforms GitHub into a fully featured project management platform for agile development, enabling comprehensive planning, management, collaboration, tracking, prioritization and reporting. Rather than forcing teams to leave GitHub and jump into another tool — resulting in double work, informational silos and missed updates — ZenHub integrates directly into GitHub's UI. ZenHub eliminates wasted time from context switching while ensuring greater levels of accuracy with information that is always up to date. Since task boards, task tracking and reports are fueled by GitHub Issues and Pull Requests and based on actual code, developers and stakeholders are always working from the most up-to-date data possible rather than manually recreated or estimated details.

About ZenHub

ZenHub helps development teams build better software faster. Over 150,000 developers, product owners and project managers in organizations ranging from disruptive startups to global enterprises have leveraged ZenHub to improve their Software Development Lifecycle and deliver value to their customers. For more information, visit http://www.zenhub.com.

