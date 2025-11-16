PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeni today announced the launch of its AI Accounting Agent, an autonomous solution that handles transaction processing, reconciliations, flux analysis, and receipt matching with machine-level accuracy.

"This is a revolutionary technology for founders and financial professionals," said Swapnil Shinde, CEO at Zeni. "Our AI Accountant handles the tedious tasks of bookkeeping and accounting so teams can focus on strategic financial planning."

Zeni Launches AI Accounting Agent to Automate Complex Accounting Workflows

Key Capabilities

Transaction Processing

The AI Accountant reviews every detail of every transaction. From vendor name, memo, date, amount, and past patterns, it goes through its thought process to pick the right vendor, category, and class in seconds. It shows why it coded it that way, auto-approves what it's highly confident in, and only sends the tricky ones to users' for a quick review. Each time a user confirms or adjusts something, it learns from them, so the same question never comes back twice.

Intelligent Reconciliation

Zeni's AI Accountant is a real-time reconciliation engine that continuously syncs live bank and credit card balances. It triangulates ledger activity against raw statement data, and pinpoints missing, duplicate, or mistimed entries with line-item accuracy.

Automated Receipt Matching

The AI Accountant gathers receipts from everywhere users already use the cards, banks, bill pay tools, email, and even Slack. After scraping these systems, it automatically matches them to the right transactions. It reads each receipt, checks the vendor, date, and amount, and attaches it without needing to upload or search for anything. And if a receipt isn't available yet, the AI keeps looking daily and matches it the moment it shows up.

Continuous Flux Analysis

The AI Accountant monitors users' books 24/7 and flags any spending changes that don't look normal. It breaks down month-over-month shifts by vendor, category, and class, and explains exactly what caused the change. No more digging through pivot tables or building variance reports, as this AI technology spots the issue and tells users why it happened.

AI Accountant as the teammate who never sleeps. It's always working in the background, keeping users' books up to date with better accuracy and zero downtime, so they can spend less time in the books and more time growing business.

Those interested in the product can join the waitlist for the AI Accountant Agent.

Users can learn more at https://www.zeni.ai/ai-waitlist .

About Zeni

Zeni is an AI bookkeeping software backed by a dedicated finance team. With a comprehensive suite of financial tools and services, users can leverage automation to save 70 hours per month and increase the accuracy of financial operations.

