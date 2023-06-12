Zenith American Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with Tom Sciuto's Transition to New Role as Chief Marketing, Strategy and Community Labor Officer, and Welcomes Roberto Hormazabal, Chief Client Relations and Business Development Officer

News provided by

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.; Zenith American Solutions

12 Jun, 2023, 17:05 ET

TAMPA, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Solutions® ("Zenith") is pleased to announce the transition of Tom Sciuto to a new role within the organization and welcome Roberto Hormazabal as Chief Client Relations & Business Development Officer. Effective June 5, 2023, Tom Sciuto, previously Zenith's Chief Growth and Client Officer, assumed the position of Chief Marketing, Strategy, and Community Labor Officer.

Continue Reading
Zenith Veritcal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZENITH AMERICAN SOLUTIONS)
Zenith Veritcal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZENITH AMERICAN SOLUTIONS)

As Chief Marketing, Strategy, and Community Labor Officer, Sciuto will play a key role in developing brand awareness and marketing strategies that align our evolution with the needs and aspirations of the labor market. Since 2015, Tom has been working closely with our clients, as their representative voice and why he was appointed to this new role within Zenith.

As Sciuto transitions to this new role, Zenith is proud to announce that Roberto Hormazabal joined the Executive Leadership Team overseeing Client Services, Products, and Sales as Chief Client Relations & Business Development Officer. Hormazabal is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience as an individual contributor as well as a leader in Sales, Account Management, and Performance improvement. He has spent the last 20 years with EmblemHealth (including ConnectiCare) as their VP of Sales and Account Management responsible for organic growth (including labor vertical), retention, customer experience, strategic relationships, channel compensation programs, and overall P&L. Prior to EmblemHealth, Roberto held Operations and Sales positions within Aetna and Prudential.

These two officers will harness their expertise in client retention and business development to gain insights into the needs and evolving preferences of the labor market. They will deliver enhanced customer experiences, tailored marketing strategies, and improved community participation, further fortifying the relationships that Zenith proudly nurtures with its clients, members, and their families.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.
Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions ("Zenith American"), the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, Pacific Federal, LLC ("PacFed"), a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, and Associated Administrators, LLC, an administration firm. For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

Media Contact:
Kaleigh O'Brien
Marketing Manager
(206)-434-5752
[email protected]

SOURCE Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.; Zenith American Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.