Zenith Capital Partners Expands Investment Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith Capital invested in a wholly owned subsidiary of Mjølner Shipping that provides cargo finance, insurance and hedging solutions for clients. This investment builds upon Zenith Capital's strong relationship with Mjølner Shipping established in 2017 with the launch of Mjølner Solutions, a fund focused on trading crude and product tankers. The transaction closed in the third quarter.

Dean Fezza, Zenith Capital's President & CEO, said, "We are excited about the growth prospects of Mjølner's global shipping and integrated logistics service offering. We are seeing strong demand and Mjølner's management team, led by R.J. Lyons, has an outstanding track record of delivering transparent, safe and reliable solutions for their clients."

Zenith Capital became a significant shareholder in Sage Energy Partners, a privately held, Houston-based energy brokerage company active in both physical and derivatives markets. Sage Energy Partners has controlling ownership stakes in Sage Refined Products, Ltd., Liquidity Partners, L.P., and IVG Energy, Ltd. Products brokered include gasoline, blend stocks, distillates, jet fuel, NGLs, naphtha, olefins, ethanol, biodiesel, natural gas, environmental markets and electricity. The transaction closed in the third quarter.

Earlier in October, Sage Energy Partners provided seed capital to newly formed Sage Tanker Partners to engage in tanker commercial management, vessel operations and strategic brokerage. Sage Tanker Partners will have offices in Connecticut, Houston and Singapore.

Zenith Capital Partners is based in New York City and focuses on the energy, commodities and transportation sectors.

