Zenith Energy U.S., L.P. Acquires Three Interconnected West Coast Terminals from Plains All American Pipeline

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith Energy U.S., L.P. ("Zenith") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of three interconnected terminals in greater Los Angeles ("Los Angeles Terminals" or "LAT") from Plains All American Pipeline ("Plains"). This acquisition demonstrates Zenith's continued commitment to expanding its portfolio of high-quality, safe and reliable energy storage solutions to meet the growing need of customers in key markets across the country. "Zenith is excited to be entering the Los Angeles market with these strategic assets, which can efficiently supply California's current energy needs with great flexibility to play a part in the future low-carbon energy landscape" said Jeff Armstrong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith.

The terminal and pipeline infrastructure comprise terminals in Los Angeles County, commonly referred to as the Long Beach, Dominguez Hills and Alamitos Terminals, in addition to approximately 50 miles of bi–directional pipeline providing interconnection between the terminals as well as direct connectivity to all major refineries in the region.

"The Los Angeles Terminals and related infrastructure are both beneficial for customers and strategically important for our business," said Armstrong "We look forward to bringing to bear our core values, including safety first and environmental protection among many others, through our expanded footprint to continue to deliver high-quality service. We are also excited to welcome new employees to the Zenith family as we swiftly transition operation of the Terminals."

The Terminals have an aggregate storage capacity of 8.2 million barrels and are connected to deep water docks and Line 2000, Line 63 and the M70 pipeline systems from Northern California as well as the refining and biorefining systems in southern California.

Zenith Energy is a world-class midstream company that owns and operates over 32 million barrels of renewable fuels, crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oil storage across North American, Europe and Latin America through its subsidiaries Zenith International and Zenith U.S. The Company's focus is on building a sustainable, independent liquid storage terminals business that provides safe and reliable solutions for its customers in the years to come. The entities share a common management team and headquarters in Houston, as well as core values, including Safety First and Environmental Protection. For more information, please visit www.zenithterminals.com

