Zenith Industries' Trim Puller™ Now Available in Ace Warehouses System-Wide

Starting today, Ace Hardware dealers have two purchase options to stock the Trim Puller. In addition to ordering through the warehouse, they can now order at Ace's semi-annual Dealer Markets. According to Zenith Industries CEO, David Weiss, "This is a huge opportunity for Zenith, and we are very excited about reaching over 5,000 Ace dealers through their preferred distribution channel. We look forward to working with Ace heavily in the future."

The Trim Puller has gained tremendous success over the last two years since its introduction. Selby states that "users all over the country have been using the Trim Puller for household construction jobs, as well as large contractor projects. Both groups give the Trim Puller five stars for saving their trim, time and cash."

For additional information about the Trim Puller or Zenith Industries contact Curt Selby at curt@zenithindustries.net or learn more at zenithindustries.net or trimpuller.com.

About Zenith Industries

Zenith Industries specializes in professional and do-it-yourself demolition, restoration and remodeling tools and accessories. We utilize professional-grade, high-performance products to make your projects easier.

Zenith was formed in 2016 as a subsidiary of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.

For more information visit zenithindustries.net.

SOURCE Zenith Industries

