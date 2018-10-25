Zenith Industries' Trim Puller™ Now Available in Ace Warehouses System-Wide
Oct 25, 2018, 16:24 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curt Selby, the Vice President and General Manager of Zenith Industries, is thrilled to announce that the Trim Puller™ is now available through Ace Hardware's national distribution system. The Trim Puller is a revolutionary tool that removes trim, molding and baseboards without damaging the wall or the trim itself. Its patented technology also works great on chair rails, crown molding, window and door casings, carpet tack strip, tile and various remodeling projects and tasks.
Starting today, Ace Hardware dealers have two purchase options to stock the Trim Puller. In addition to ordering through the warehouse, they can now order at Ace's semi-annual Dealer Markets. According to Zenith Industries CEO, David Weiss, "This is a huge opportunity for Zenith, and we are very excited about reaching over 5,000 Ace dealers through their preferred distribution channel. We look forward to working with Ace heavily in the future."
The Trim Puller has gained tremendous success over the last two years since its introduction. Selby states that "users all over the country have been using the Trim Puller for household construction jobs, as well as large contractor projects. Both groups give the Trim Puller five stars for saving their trim, time and cash."
For additional information about the Trim Puller or Zenith Industries contact Curt Selby at curt@zenithindustries.net or learn more at zenithindustries.net or trimpuller.com.
About Zenith Industries
Zenith Industries specializes in professional and do-it-yourself demolition, restoration and remodeling tools and accessories. We utilize professional-grade, high-performance products to make your projects easier.
Zenith was formed in 2016 as a subsidiary of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.
For more information visit zenithindustries.net.
SOURCE Zenith Industries
Share this article