Zenith Insurance Announces Leadership Change

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith Insurance will appoint Davidson Pattiz as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kari Van Gundy as Executive Chairman effective January 1, 2025.

Over the last 20 years, Davidson has held increasingly broader leadership roles for Zenith and is currently President of Zenith.

Kari Van Gundy, Zenith's current Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Davidson is an outstanding executive and has been a strong and impactful partner over my tenure as CEO. There is no one more qualified and prepared for this role and I am confident that our business will only get stronger under his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Davidson and our senior team to support Zenith."

About Zenith Insurance

Zenith Insurance is primarily engaged in the workers' compensation insurance business in the United States; and also has a property and casualty insurance operation focused on the California agriculture industry, and a workers' compensation claims servicing business.

